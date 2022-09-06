New AVAL Copper Diabetic Socks Provide Real Protection for Diabetic Feet

Utilizing Two Technologies and Two Types of Diabetic Socks Finally Solves Critical Problems

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under its AVAL brand, Drymax Technologies introduces two new diabetic socks that dramatically improve the environment for the feet inside the shoe.

"Statistics, complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are alarming. In addition to 37.3 million diabetics and 96 million prediabetics, there are about 80,000 lower leg amputations in the U.S. caused by diabetic complications," said Gus Blythe, President of Drymax Technologies.

Diabetics Need More Protection

Current diabetic socks do not meet the needs of many diabetics, especially those who are at-risk. With so much at stake for diabetics, it's astonishing that all it takes to be considered a diabetic sock is the name on the package, a non-binding leg, seamless toe and padded foot. However, most diabetic socks only help to avoid a few problems caused from wearing ordinary socks.

Wearing socks and shoes is an absolute must for diabetics, but inadvertently this is where many problems originate. Shoes trap heat, elevate skin temperature, the feet sweat, then the socks get wet. This heat and moisture create an unhealthful environment in which harmful bacteria and fungi flourish. Wet socks also weaken skin and increase friction, making feet more vulnerable to skin tears and blisters. Broken skin is the entry point for bacteria often leading to infections, skin ulcers and amputations.

Until now, diabetic socks have all been made with wicking fibers like polyester, nylon, acrylic, bamboo or wool. Wicking fibers work by attracting moisture, so they get wet which continuously holds moisture against skin and toenails.

A New Blend of Technologies Makes a More Hygienic Environment for Diabetic Feet

Keeping feet dry is important. Dry skin is more resistant to friction, skin tears and blisters. The AVAL ACTIVE Diabetic sock protects diabetic feet by using drymax fiber technology (enhanced with Cupron® Copper) throughout the entire foot of the sock. The drymax fibers mechanically lift sweat off the skin much like a squeegee, transferring it to the sock's moisture attracting outer layer. The drymax fibers next to the skin provide a much drier and more hygienic environment for the skin and toenails than do wet wicking fiber socks.

For many diabetics, weight reduction and better physical fitness are almost always a doctor's advice. Wearing ACTIVE Diabetic socks allows diabetics to exercise or walk more by greatly reducing or eliminating skin tears or blisters caused by wearing wet socks.

ACTIVE Diabetic socks can be worn all the time but are especially effective when a diabetic's feet sweat.

The AVAL CASUAL Diabetic sock employs ultra-soft polyester fibers enhanced with Cupron Copper Technology throughout the foot of the sock. The CASUAL Diabetic sock is to be worn by diabetics whose feet never sweat or for those less-active times when a diabetic's feet are not sweating.

While some diabetics feet sweat normally, others suffer from autonomic neuropathy, so their feet never sweat. Still, others have hyperhidrosis, causing their feet to sweat excessively or all the time. In any case, all diabetics can now wear the appropriate Diabetic sock(s) with specific technologies targeted to best take care of their dermal foot problems.

When Copper is More Valuable Than Gold

Clinically proven Cupron® Copper provides documented performance for a wide range of applications. Patented Cupron Copper Technology works by releasing millions of copper ions (Cu+/Cu++). When worn regularly against the skin, Cupron Copper improves skin elasticity, flexibility, suppleness and softness as well as skin appearance in tone and texture simply by wearing our socks.

Additionally, to improve the skin's health and appearance on the always overlooked lower leg (above the foot) we utilize Cupron Copper enhanced fibers inside the leg of our socks.

Cupron Copper Technology inhibits growth of odor-causing bacteria, helping keep socks odor-free. Cupron Copper inhibits fungal and yeast growth, helping socks resist deterioration from mold and mildew.

Not All Copper Technologies Are Created Equal

Cupron Copper Technology is the only copper technology that has met the EPA's criteria to make the Public Health Claim of killing 99.9% of Athlete's Foot Fungi in socks. Cupron Copper Oxide is permanently embedded in the fibers and will not wash out or wear out making it far superior to competitors' surface coatings.

Superior Design, Comfort & Value

Both AVAL Diabetic socks have easy stretch, non-binding legs, and dense protective padding which reduces pressure underfoot, while not adversely affecting shoe fit. Their ultra-soft fibers, along with a seamless toe, create an extremely comfortable sock. These features along with durable fibers provide a great value.

Proactive Help for Diabetics

Diabetics face many challenges and we try to support their every step. We don't simply sell them a sock and send them on their way. To remind diabetics to inspect their feet daily, we include with every pair of socks an INSPECT YOUR FEET DAILY static cling sticker as well as a booklet on how best to protect diabetic feet. Why? Because most of the 80,000 lower leg amputations could be prevented if diabetics would inspect their feet daily and visit their doctor at the first sign of a problem.

AVAL Diabetic Socks are available in a white and copper color, in Mini-Crew, ¼ Crew and Crew leg heights. MSRP ranges from $12 - $16. www.avalsocks.com

For samples and further information, contact Tom Tanno 818/515-8079, Tom@drymaxsports.com

