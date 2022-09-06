Spark Networks Elects Two New Board Members

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced the election of Michael McConnell and Ulrike Handel to its Administrative Board at Spark's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

(PRNewsfoto/Spark Networks SE) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome both Mike and Ulrike to the board as we continue to advance Spark's strategic plan to drive revenue growth and shareholder value," said Colleen Birdnow Brown, Chair of Spark's Administrative Board. "Mike and Ulrike bring a wealth of experience in areas critical to our success, and we look forward to working with them to help us further strengthen Spark's position in the large and growing market for online dating."

Mr. McConnell formerly served as a Managing Director of Shamrock Capital Advisors, a private investment company managing funds for the Roy E. Disney family and institutional investors. He has also served as an interim Chief Executive Officer or Executive Chairman for four publicly listed companies, including Spark, and has served on the boards of directors of sixteen publicly listed companies in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel.

Dr. Handel serves as a member of the Executive Board of Axel Springer SE and currently heads its News Media Europe & Marketing Media division. Prior to that, she was the Chief Executive Officer of Dentsu International (Germany and DACH); before that, Dr. Handel served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ad pepper media International N.V.

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding whether we will successfully implement our strategic plan to drive revenue growth and shareholder value; whether the experience of our new directors will prove critical to our success; whether our new directors will help us further strengthen our position in the large and growing market for online dating; and whether the market for online dating will continue to grow.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "guides," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact

Investors:

Todd Kehrli

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

lov@mkr-group.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spark Networks SE