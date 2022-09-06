Stephane Degroote appointed Global Head of Investable Products Sales for Qontigo

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, a leading provider of innovative risk, analytics, and index solutions, has appointed Stephane Degroote as Global Head of Investable Products Sales. In this newly created role, Degroote will be responsible for building Qontigo's relationships with ETF issuers and positioning the firm's STOXX and DAX indices as underlyings for new investable products. Currently, Qontigo has EUR 103 billion AUM* in ETFs benchmarked to its indices, including as the leading index provider for Thematic ETFs in EMEA.

Stephane Degroote, Global Head of Investable Products Sales, Qontigo (PRNewswire)

Degroote reports to Marc Dorfman, Global Head of Sales at Qontigo, and will be based in London.

Marc Dorfman, Global Head of Sales at Qontigo, commented: "Stephane's wide-ranging experience in engaging directly with ETF issuers and their end clients makes him ideally placed to further develop our client relationships in this important growth market segment. Qontigo's dynamic and forward-looking offering for ETF issuers is a cornerstone of our strategic vision, and we are confident that Stephane's extensive knowledge of this space will help drive deep strategic partnerships with firms globally."

Stephane Degroote added: "Qontigo's ability to create highly targeted indices to meet specific investment objectives truly sets our capabilities apart in the market. In taking on this new role, I look forward to delivering this compelling value proposition to existing clients and new ETF issuers in order to help them differentiate their offerings in a competitive marketplace and to empower them to better serve the evolving needs of end investors."

Degroote joins Qontigo after nearly 12 years at FTSE Russell where he started as Regional Director for the EMEA region at Russell Investments. He then spent 5 years as Head of ETFs & Derivatives for EMEA and, most recently, was the EMEA Head of the Index Investment Group, focused on all index-linked investment products including ETFs, Index Funds, Structured Products, Derivatives and Asset Owner mandates.

With nearly 20 years' experience in financial services, Degroote also held roles as EMEA Sales Director at Factset and Head of Equity Derivatives Sales at Markit Group.

*As of July 2022

About Qontigo --- Optimizing Impact™

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

