The Value of Career Coaches - Online Leadership Training - Career Accelerator Programs™ for Engineers and Tech Professionals

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Career coaching can bring a lot of value to an individual's career. Whether it's supporting an individual with being successful in a current job, or helping him or her become marketable to land a new role. This is particularly valuable for those who are in engineering or other technical roles who often times struggle to convey themselves well at work, in resumes, online career profiles, or interviews.

One example of a career coaching organization that provides this support includes the Online Leadership Training (OLT) Career Accelerator Program™ that is specifically catered to those in engineering and tech roles. Along with supporting individuals (with all sorts of engineering and technical backgrounds) in their current jobs, this organization has risen to prominence with a high success rate of making significant positive change in client income. "Imagine making 30% more, 60% more, or even doubling your annual income. On a $100k current annual income, that's around $2.5k more per month, $5k more per month, or $8.3k per month more in your pocket, respectively. How much would a 30%, 60%, or 100% raise mean to your monthly income? These are the type of results that are consistently achieved through the Career Accelerator Program™, as illustrated in our Success Stories," says Luke Feldmeier, Founder and CEO of Online Leadership Training and Feldmeier Enterprises, LLC.

This proven success has resulted, for example, in OLT being nominated to the Forbes Coaching Council. This council is an invitation-only organization for senior-level executives in the coaching industry. Members are respected leaders and executives who are selected for the council based on the depth of their experience and success as business, career, and executive coaches.

