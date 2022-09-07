AMPLY Power rebrands as bp pulse, sets sights on global expansion

AMPLY Power, the electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging and energy management solutions provider acquired by bp in 2021, will now operate under the name bp pulse.

Under bp's global electrification brand, AMPLY's innovative products and services will expand to new regions globally.

The rebranding introduces bp pulse to the US and wider Americas, following a successful launch in the United Kingdom in 2020.

The AMPLY leadership team including founder and CEO, Vic Shao , remains with the business leading bp pulse's fleet projects in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPLY Power is becoming part of bp's global electrification brand, bp pulse.

bp acquired the fleet EV charging and energy management provider in December 2021. AMPLY Power has seen continued growth as it helps fleets accelerate the transition to EVs. This success lays the foundation for bp pulse's expansion in the fleet electrification sector in the Americas and beyond.

The decision to roll-out the bp pulse brand follows the successful brand launch in the United Kingdom in 2020. In Germany, bp's charging solutions business operates as Aral pulse. Worldwide, bp pulse operates around 16,000 charge points with an ambition to install 100,000 by 2030.

AMPLY was built on the idea of making EV adoption easy for fleets that operate trucks, transit and school buses, vans and light-duty vehicles through proprietary charge management software and its charging-as-a-service model. AMPLY's founder and CEO, Vic Shao will become president of bp pulse's fleet division in the Americas.

Dave Lawler, chairman and president of bp America, said: "We are committed to growing our next-generation mobility business in the US and this is a significant step. Introducing the bp pulse brand will bring continued investment across America to help bp and the nation make forward progress on electrification."

Richard Bartlett, senior vice president for bp pulse said: "AMPLY is one of the most important acquisitions we've made as we scale up our EV charging solutions, products & services globally. We are already integrating Vic and the team with the bp pulse global team and they will bring so much thanks to their incredible expertise in fleet, software, and charge management.

"bp pulse is one of bp's priority growth areas that will deliver and symbolize bp's transition to an integrated energy company as we continue our journey to net zero by 2050."

The bp pulse team, now including AMPLY's expertise, is setting its sights on introducing AMPLY's Omega charge management software and charging-as-a-service (CaaS) model to new geographies. By using Omega and CaaS, fleets can optimize EV charging costs and vehicle utilization, improving the fleet's overall resilience and reliability. In addition, the team is looking to bring bp pulse's expertise in public charging from Europe to North America.

Vic Shao, founder of AMPLY Power and president of bp pulse's fleet division, said: "As the founder of AMPLY Power, I'm enormously proud of my team's journey from the seedling of an idea to becoming a key facilitator in bp's overall global electrification goals and seeing our rebrand to bp pulse."

"There's a fantastic mission here accelerating the decarbonization of mobility at scale as quickly as we can. Managing a fleet's charging operations is critical to the success of any electric fleet. Joining the bp pulse brand will unlock our full potential to support and accelerate electrification in the US and beyond."

In addition to its ambition to install 100,000 charge points by 2030, bp pulse has announced ambitions to install charging infrastructure across Europe as well as Australia and New Zealand. A £1 billion commitment to the United Kingdom and a €1 billion joint venture with Iberdrola in Spain and Portugal were announced earlier this year. The company is in a joint venture with ride hailing company Didi in China and is part of a joint venture, Jio-bp, in India.

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 245,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

bp pulse is bp's EV charging business, rolling out fast, reliable charge points to consumers and commercial fleets around the world. Entering into the Americas, bp pulse focuses on providing EV charging and energy management to fleets that operate heavy-, medium- and light-duty vehicles. Key offerings for these fleets include intelligent charge management software, Omega, and a Charging-as-a-Service solution–allowing bp pulse to manage the charging of an EV fleet from start to finish, while optimizing energy costs and vehicle utilization. Globally, bp pulse is one of the United Kingdom's leading rapid and ultra-fast public EV charging networks. It also operates the largest number of sites with ultra-fast charging in Germany, with a growing charging point footprint in China and the Netherlands. The company aims to increase its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide.

