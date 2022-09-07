CDG Introduces MBS Integration with CheckPoint Solutions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the recent integration between CDG's MBS consumer and enterprise billing and OSS solution and CheckPoint Solutions demand aggregation, marketing, and customer acquisition solutions for service providers. The initial integration helps automate a service provider's order fulfillment and provisioning processes, by allowing new orders to flow automatically from CheckPoint to MBS and then through the provider's workflow processes to installation and billing. Addresses and product catalogs are also synced between the two systems. Additionally, MBS customers can utilize customer aggregation and ROI analysis tools for new fiber deployments without the need for manual data entry.

According to CDG's CTO, Tony Stout, "By integrating Checkpoint's industry leading demand aggregation solution with CDG's innovative OSS/BSS platform, service providers can realize flow through order processing, eliminating inefficient manual data entry. This integration will significantly improve customer experience and operational efficiency for our customers."

Jacob Terstriep, Director of Operations at CheckPoint Solutions, commented, "We are very excited to be working with the CDG group on this project. Through integrating these two products, we are able to achieve levels of automation and efficiency that were previously unavailable from any other system on the market today."

About CDG:

CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Workflow, CRM / Prospects, and integrated third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products.

About CheckPoint Solutions:

CheckPoint Solutions provides demand aggregation, marketing and customer acquisition solutions for service providers looking to utilize the latest data analytics to track edge-out and capital investment effectiveness. The CheckPoint Solutions platform is specifically designed to meet the needs of broadband providers deploying next-generation services. From the initial planning, through designing, building, selling, managing and driving growth, CheckPoint serves as a single point of operational coordination.

