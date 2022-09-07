CHIPOTLE BRINGS TOGETHER "THE 88 CLUB" TO LAUNCH NATIONAL TV AD AND NEW MENU ITEMS

Dallas greats CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Drew Pearson will star in new commercial and have their go-to orders featured on Chipotle's digital menu for a limited time

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is teaming up with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Drew Pearson to launch a national television commercial and new menu items celebrating the debut of "The 88 Club." The production for the commercial marked the first time all the players met in-person.

Inspired By Greatness

For the upcoming football season, Chipotle superfan and current #88 CeeDee Lamb will take on a number one receiver role. Chipotle assembled top pass catchers who played in #88 to give the young star advice and collectively bond over what it means to don this iconic number.

Big Time Players on the Small Screen

"The 88 Club" Menu

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Drew Pearson will have their go-to orders featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time starting today. Chipotle's Real Food for Real Athletes platform focuses on helping athletes across all levels perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and real ingredients.

CeeDee Lamb Bowl

Michael Irvin Bowl

Dez Bryant Bowl

Drew Pearson Tacos

"From youth to the pros, Chipotle is the training table for athletes," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "The '88 Club' was a special opportunity to bring legendary receivers together for the first time and shows athletes' real love for Chipotle."

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of June 30, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

