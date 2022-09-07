CHS USA Inc. acquires SandBox Medical LLC

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CHS USA Inc., a company of Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited (CHS), completed the acquisition of SandBox Medical LLC (SandBox Medical), effective September 1st, 2022. This acquisition will increase CHS' presence in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and Pediatric market, while providing innovative products for premature babies and full-term newborns. SandBox Medical and CHS are both known in the healthcare industry for high quality and reliable products.

Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited (CNW Group/Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited) (PRNewswire)

"The acquisition of SandBox Medical provides CHS with an opportunity to offer customers a broader portfolio of innovative solutions in the NICU and Pediatric areas, as well as expanded channels for distribution. This acquisition also reinforces our commitment to expand our footprint in the very important United States market with SandBox products and other neonatal products." states Mike Canzoneri, President and CEO of CHS.

SandBox Medical has always strived to be a company "Making a Difference" for caregivers and parents by providing top notch customer service, research, product development and products to impact the comfort of newborns they care for. CHS' focus on excellent customer service and innovation provides an ideal fit for the acquisition.

About Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited:

Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited (established 1967) is a privately held medical device manufacturer and specialty distributor located in Oakville, Ontario. Customers served are in the acute hospital and non-acute healthcare space in Canada and Internationally. CHS self-manufactured products (MED-RX®) and third-party represented products span across a wide variety of clinical categories including respiratory, anesthesia, perfusion, interventional radiology, biopsy, drainage, diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, vascular access, infection prevention, neuro and cardiac diagnostics, and general med-surg. The MED-RX line is produced in Oakville, ON, and is predominantly comprised of single use disposable trays, kits, and tubing used in a variety of procedures such as IV starts, feeding, biopsy, and thoracic drainage.

About SandBox Medical LLC:

SandBox Medical is based in Pembroke, MA, and is the manufacturer and source for JollyPop® Pacifiers and other products designed for premature babies and full-term newborns. Founded in 2009, SandBox Medical has prided itself on bringing innovations to the market such as the CoverMe® disposable swing cover and Jellies® gel pillow and positioning aid.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited