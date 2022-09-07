Code Ninjas Taps Two New Senior-Level Execs to Further Develop Sophisticated Growth Strategy

Experienced VPs of Finance, Operations Bring New Vision and Leadership to Coding Franchise

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise, announced today the addition of a new VP of Finance Barry Gibson, ACMA, CGMA and new VP of Operations Mike Mercado. With experience in a variety of industries spanning several of the countries that are home to Code Ninjas franchises, both Gibson and Mercado bring new strategy and vision to the leadership team.

"Barry joins Code Ninjas with an impressive background of experience that we are already seeing make a monumental difference in how we are managing the finances, while Mike is just getting started bringing his 15+ years of franchise experience to the table," Justin Nihiser, CEO of Code Ninjas shared. "From the high-level franchise decisions to the individually unique 600+ franchisee expectations, both are hitting the ground running to lead us forward more financially disciplined and operationally sound."

Gibson joins Code Ninjas after 16+ years of financial experience, most recently in the oil and gas industry of Houston. Gibson has worked with locations spanning from the United Kingdom to the United States, bringing with him expertise directly correlated to franchisee needs and general policy. Before Code Ninjas, Gibson was Vice President of Finance for Aggreko North America, a company which provides rental temperature control, power and compressed systems to companies globally.

"Joining Code Ninjas during this time of growth and expansion is an honor," stated Gibson. "I look forward to working with the wider team to drive us into 2023 and beyond to deliver success across all locations."

Mercado joins the team with 15+ years of franchise experience, starting with Auntie Anne's where he served in a Regional VP position before launching a licensed delivery company based on a proprietary technology platform that he developed. In 2018, Mercado joined Soccer Shots as the VP of Operations where he oversaw curriculum, technology, product development, events, training and franchisee support. Not only does he bring experience of change management across a system, Mercado also brings a different perspective to child enrichment franchises which will help grow the Code Ninjas support team even more fluidly.

"Joining Code Ninjas brings all the elements of my career together in perfect alignment. I'm excited for the opportunity to establish new roots with a brand that inspires kids and parents alike," shared Mercado. "The team and franchisees have clearly worked hard to develop a fantastic program and reputation in the communities we serve. I'm thrilled to be part of a community that focuses on teaching kids not only about technology, but also important life skills that will stay with them throughout their lives."

Gibson and Mercado add on to the leadership of Code Ninjas as it continues its rapid growth including close to 400 actively open locations. The company is looking forward to hitting that big mark in the upcoming months, celebrating the success of the franchise since opening in 2016.

ABOUT CODE NINJAS:

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise, with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results. ® For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

