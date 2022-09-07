LeanData Debuts Significant Expansion to RevTech Integrations Ecosystem

New integrations open innovative paths to revenue for B2B growth teams

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData , the modern revenue orchestration platform for today's growth leaders, today introduced new out-of-the-box integrations with popular sales and marketing solutions from 6sense, Clearbit, Cloudingo, Cognism, Crossbeam, Kronologic, Microsoft Teams, SalesIntel, Sendoso and UserGems.

LeanData's newest integrations significantly expand its ecosystem of long-standing integrations, which includes Salesloft, Slack, Outreach and others.

LeanData's Revenue Orchestration platform features flexible, easy, drag-and-drop workflows which seamlessly orchestrate data, processes and plays across Salesforce CRM and leading third-party applications in the revenue tech stack.

With LeanData's integrations, customers can now seamlessly:

Ingest unique buyer signals with 6sense and UserGems.

Enrich records with 6sense, Clearbit, Cognism, SalesIntel and others.

Improve data quality with Cloudingo.

Strengthen partner co-selling motions with Crossbeam.

Trigger cadences with Salesforce Sales Engagement, Salesloft and Outreach.

Send tailored calendar invites with Kronologic.

Integrate gifting plays with Sendoso.

Deliver real-time notifications with Slack and Microsoft Teams.

"We've released highly successful integrations in recent years based on customer demand—and their momentum continues to grow," said Hendrick Lee, Chief Product Officer, LeanData. "We're committed to leveraging synergies between LeanData and the products and solutions customers have adopted to power their revenue engines."

Later this month, LeanData will showcase its new integrations alongside partners at OpsStars 2022. Held alongside Salesforce's Dreamforce event, the seventh-annual OpsStars conference will take place September 21-22 at The San Francisco Mint in San Francisco, Calif. To register, visit www.ops-stars.com.

