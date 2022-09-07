Linamar to supply Commercial Vehicle eAxle program to Workhorse Group

GUELPH, ON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announced that it has secured a new eAxle system contract with Workhorse Group for commercial vehicle delivery trucks. The Medium Duty beam axle propulsion system was designed and developed by Linamar's eLIN Group, a product solutions group dedicated to electrification for all Linamar's products. This is Linamar's first major eAxle contract with a Commercial Vehicle OEM and builds upon the previous success in the light vehicle eAxle segment. Linamar will be the Tier 1 supplier for the complete beam eAxle system.

eLIN (CNW Group/Linamar Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"This is an exciting new project for Linamar," said Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar's Executive Chair and CEO. "Our eLIN Group's beam eAxle product lines have been gaining attention within the Commercial Vehicle space for some time now. Our portfolio of electrified business continues to grow and expanding into diverse pathways such as Commercial Vehicles is a key element of our strategy; it is great to see the efforts of our Commercial Vehicle eAxle design and development come to fruition. We look forward to the opportunity to work with a world class organization like Workhorse Group."

"Linamar has demonstrated engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities well suited to the needs of Workhorse," commented Jim Peters, Workhorse Group's Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement. "Linamar has a competitive offering in this segment making them a great partner for this stage of our fleet electrification."

eLIN has a range of eAxle solution offerings for the passenger car, commercial vehicle, and other mobility markets. The commercial vehicle beam eAxle portfolio offers solutions for applications in the Class 2 through 6 vehicle sizes. This Medium Duty eAxle is designed for the Class 5-6 truck category and offers superior performance and efficiency for its size giving customers a no compromise electric driveline solution with ample packaging space remaining for the battery pack. Production will begin in mid-2023 and will be located in Linamar's facilities in Guelph, Canada.

For more information on this MD eAxle and the full eLIN product portfolio visit linamar.com/products/#elin or contact Electrification@Linamar.com

Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack, MacDon and Salford. Skyjack manufactures scissors, booms and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. Salford also supplies the agriculture market with farm tillage and crop nutrition application equipment. The Mobility segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Mobility segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Mobility segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. In addition to the recently formed eLIN Product Solutions Group that focuses on Electrification, McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar has nearly 27,000 employees in 65 manufacturing locations, 14 R&D centres and 28 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $6.5 billion in 2021. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

Linamar Corporation (CNW Group/Linamar Corporation) (PRNewswire)

