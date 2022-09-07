PITAKA Launches Sustainably Made, Aerospace-Grade Aramid Fiber Cases for iPhone 14 Series

Company continues dedication to environmental stewardship with new line of lighter, thinner and stronger cases

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PITAKA , a technology accessory company pioneering a simplistic, smarter and sustainable product ecosystem, today introduced its new line of iPhone 14 phone cases - the MagEZ Case 3 and MagEZ Case Pro 3. The iPhone 14 case series retains the reliability of PITAKA's previous phone cases, but are even lighter, thinner and more durable - making them a trusted accessory for the new iPhone 14. Packaged in 100% biodegradable materials, and made from hard, lightweight, scratch-resistant, corrosion-resistant, highly-durable aramid fiber - PITAKA's new cases will be available for direct consumer pre-order the same day as the iPhone 14 reveal event on September 7.

PITAKA's growing product ecosystem, and commitment to sustainability is unlike any other brand in the space, allowing users to streamline their technology and optimize productivity through its unique, simplistic design and compatibility with other PITAKA products. The new iPhone 14 case series maintains these features but has significant improvements from the last generation. The MagEZ Case 3 is the thinnest and lightest MagSafe compatible case to date (33% thinner and 27% lighter than the MagEZ Case 2), made from aerospace-grade aramid fiber and fusion weaving technique. The ultra-thin and lightweight features are made possible through the use of PITAKA's MagSafe SlimBoard™ technology which allows the engineering team to make cases with MagSafe magnets that are as thin as 0.95mm and don't show any imprints.

The MagEZ Case Pro 3, part of PITAKA's most popular case collection, is a military grade drop-tested case crafted from 100% renewable thermo aramid fiber to offer all-round protection. In order to do this, the company utilized a new technique, 3D Injection Molding Labeling to create cases with multiple layers and airbags to fully wrap every side of the mobile and provide military-grade protection. PITAKA's fusion weaving technique is also part of the company's unique design philosophy. Leveraging its proprietary technology, PITAKA is able to weave aramid fiber together in a way that creates more vibrant colors and styles available to customers.

"Our long term goal is to implement a sustainable and closed-loop production process which will not only protect our Earth but continue to provide durable and long-lasting products to our customers. We are thrilled to be one step closer to fulfilling that mission with the release of our most sustainable and protective cases yet for the iPhone 14 series," said James Zheng, CEO of PITAKA. "We look forward to getting these cases in the hands of our dedicated users and new customers alike - so they can see firsthand how innovative and durable these state-of-the-art cases are."

MagEZ Case 3 features:

Lightweight (22.2g max) and slim (1.05mm max).

Made from 1500D and 600D aramid fiber.

Vacuum-forming process ensures a unique and comfortable 3D texture.

MagSafe compatible.

Raised lip for camera protection

MagEZ Case Pro 3 features:

Lightweight (36.2g max) and slim (1.6mm max).

Durable aramid fiber seamlessly integrates with flexible TPU.

Interior flanked cloth protects your phone from scratches.

Reinforced bumper and built-in airpockets.

A lifted camera frame for lens protection.

100% reusable thermoplastic aramid fiber.

To learn more about PITAKA and shop for your next phone accessory, please visit https://www.ipitaka.com/ .

About PITAKA

PITAKA is a technology accessory company pioneering a simplistic, smarter and sustainable product ecosystem. Founded with the mission to simplify and improve everyday life by developing products that can co-exist and work together seamlessly, with a deep connection to protecting our planet, PITAKA creates high-tech magnetic cases, attachable wallets, mounts, chargers, and more designed around a three-step plan: eco-living, eco-production and eco-development. For more information, please visit www.ipitaka.com .

