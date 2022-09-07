Professional Physical Therapy Continues Growth with New Clinic in Levittown, NY

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces today the opening of a new clinic in Levittown, New York. The addition of this clinic elevates Professional's footprint on Long Island and Queens to 45 locations, totaling over 190 locations across the Northeast.

The clinic is in the heart of Levittown located at 2920 Hempstead Turnpike, across from the Tri-County Flea Market. Even more patients on Long Island will have greater access to the clinical expertise and cutting-edge therapeutics offered by Professional.

Jack Younghans, Clinic Director Partner, remarks, "I'm thrilled to be opening a clinic in Levittown, a community I've come to know and love through my children's athletic teams and programs, as well as through my wife and her family who grew up here. I've had the privilege of working at Professional for over 7 years and am excited to take the next step as partner with them in this venture, and I look forward to delivering the highest quality care to the people of this community."

Younghans completed his doctorate in Physical Therapy at Stony Brook University and was two-time team captain on for the Universities' Soccer team. He has extensive experience working with patients of all ages, from youth to scholastic/collegiate to professional athletes. His specialties include treating non-operative orthopedic conditions, post-surgical cases, and all sports injuries, with an emphasis on manual therapy.

Professional's latest opening reflects their ongoing commitment to providing world-class patient care with convenience remaining a top priority. This clinic was opened under Professional PT's partnership program that provides a unique affiliation solution to clinicians and leaders who are vested in ownership and operations.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

Professional Physical Therapy was founded in 1999 and is an industry leader, providing private outpatient physical and hand therapy services throughout the Northeast. Our clinical team is comprised of multi-specialty Physical, Hand and Occupational Therapists who can treat a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions with excellence. Today, Professional has grown to include over 190 facilities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

