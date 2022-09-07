Summit Point Training Facility Selects Unanet GovCon ERP

After mergers and acquisitions leave company with disparate systems, defense training firm standardizes on Unanet

DULLES, Va., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), today announced that Summit Point Training Facility, a world leader in custom driving, firearms, emergency medical and mission training, as well as a Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E)

testbed facilities provider for a wide variety of government and commercial clients, has selected Unanet GovCon ERP for its robust reporting, ease-of-use, and its flexible system that adheres to compliance mandates.

The Summit Point Training Facility has quickly evolved with multiple business units and nearly 300 employees who teach clients combatives, emergency medical, firearms, tactical training, and elite driving skills. As a result of historic mergers and divestitures, the different business units were using multiple providers such as Unanet and larger competing ERP systems for different functions, which created confusion and difficulty among employees. After evaluating the incumbent providers and new options, the company chose Unanet as the best platform to standardize its entire business on. Unanet's cost-effective solution will provide deep data visibility and insightful reports to help the company become more efficient and make strategic business decisions.

"Our business is built on relationships, and Unanet is clearly invested as a partner in our growth as we evolve," said Jeff Johnson, president of Summit Point Training Facility. "We value their experience in ensuring compliance, their ongoing customer support in providing an expandable solution that works with our many systems, and their resources and training for our entire workforce that will allow everyone to think strategically about our future."

As Summit Point Training Facility adds different clients, employees, inventories and systems into its business, the company has the confidence that Unanet will streamline business operations, provide analytical backend support and reinforce important financial practices to help it manage costs, operate more efficiently and be nimbler with compliance, all while better supporting their customers.

More than 2,000 fast-growing GovCon companies select Unanet GovCon ERP because it has the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Summit Point Training Facility

With more than 35 years of experience, Summit Point Training Facility provides customized mission, tactical, and emergency medical training solutions, while also providing a Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) testbed and support facility on a 786-acre commercially-zoned property located in Summit Point, West Virginia. Summit Point is a recognized leader in the mission training solutions market for both commercial and government clients. Summit Point Training Facility takes pride in providing tailored training solutions for clients in a world of ever evolving threat environments and security challenges. Former and current clients include the U.S. military, local and state law enforcement agencies, federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, Customs and Border Protection, and the governments of over 40 foreign countries. The Summit Point Training Facility understands that each client's circumstances are unique. Their diverse staff comes from both military and law enforcement backgrounds to aid in accomplishing challenging customer objectives.

