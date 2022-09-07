Vantage Towers Selects BillingPlatform to Transform Billing and Revenue Management

Market-leading wireless infrastructure company operating in 10 European countries looks to streamline and automate complex quote-to-cash processes to fuel growth

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Vantage Towers, a leading tower company in Europe, has selected its Billing and Revenue Recognition products as its enterprise billing and revenue management solution in a five-year agreement. BillingPlatform was selected for its unified quote-to-cash capabilities in a secure cloud-based solution that will streamline, automate and scale Vantage Towers' operational processes.

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany and generating more than €1 billion in revenue in FY22, Vantage Towers is a leading tower company in Europe with around 83,000 sites in 10 countries, connecting people, businesses and devices across both cities and rural areas. The company's portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells that combine to offer mobile network operators, IoT companies and utilities better connectivity options across Europe.

As Vantage Towers continues to experience growth through its network-sharing model, increase in tenancy and its role as a 5G superhost, it recognized the need to bill customers based on a complex and variable set of data points and charging types – from geographic locations to types of infrastructure, tiers of usage and more. BillingPlatform's selection came after a thorough review of all market options and was based on its security, cloud scale and ability to be configured to enable new business models and products as Vantage Towers' needs evolve and grow over time.

"Our state-of-the-art mobile infrastructure has the scale and geographic reach to help our customers accelerate Europe's digital transition and the coverage and capacity that will revolutionize everyday lives in a new digital and mobile world," said Lena Bettermann, Head of Supply Chain at Vantage Towers. "BillingPlatform will be a key strategic enabler of our future growth initiatives based on its ability to handle our sophisticated business, easy-to-use interface, scalability and its enterprise-class security to help our mobile operator customers more easily manage and consume our infrastructure and services to optimize their networks."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only enterprise billing and monetization solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the quote-to-cash process – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Through its wide-ranging, geographically diverse network infrastructure, Vantage Towers is playing a key role in connecting Europe's people, businesses and devices to establish the region as a digital leader," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Vantage Towers is representative of the market leading innovators turning to BillingPlatform to help power their business transformation efforts, and we look forward to showcasing our ability to support global leaders in the telco and wireless market."

This news comes on the heels of BillingPlatform having announced that MGI Research positioned BillingPlatform's Automated Revenue Management solution as a Market Leader based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. The company was also listed No. 2,396 on the 2022 Inc. 5000, recognized as a silver award winner in the Best in Biz Awards Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software category, recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ and named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list.

