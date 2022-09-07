Wellstar Health Partners with Axon to Enhance Hospital Security and De-Escalation

One of the largest health systems in Georgia to equip security officers with TASER 7 devices, as well as provide de-escalation tools and training, to promote a safer hospital environment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, announced today that Wellstar Health will equip hospital security officers across their network of Georgia hospital campuses with de-escalation tools and training, as well as TASER 7 energy devices.

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps. (PRNewswire)

With more than a dozen facilities across the state of Georgia, Wellstar Health serves one out of six Georgians and has more than 24,000 employees. Wellstar's commitment to protecting their patients and team members has led their focus on workplace violence prevention, de-escalation tactics, and providing a safe environment for patients, staff and visitors. The system has provided security team members with TASER 7 devices to enhance those de-escalation and violence prevention efforts.

"Our mission is to enhance the health and wellbeing of every person we serve at our Wellstar facilities. That includes ensuring the safety of our patients and staff," says Adrian Arriaga, Executive Director of Security Services, Wellstar Health System. "By providing our security personnel with the latest de-escalation tools and training, we will be able to provide the best and safest care environment across the state of Georgia."

"We are pleased to partner with Wellstar as they deploy TASER 7 devices across their campuses," says Axon Strategic Account Executive, David Arth. "With this deployment, Wellstar is demonstrating their commitment to a cutting-edge healthcare security operation that provides patients, guests and staff with a safer environment."

Wellstar Health joins hundreds of other innovative hospital systems adopting Axon safety technologies in the US. Axon is also bringing its network of advanced technology solutions to commercial and private security markets, allowing these industries to benefit from the same transparency and efficiency capabilities that the Axon Ecosystem is driving in public safety.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 270,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Non-Axon trademarks are property of their respective owners. Axon, Axon Network, TASER 7 and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Wellstar Health Partners with Axon to Enhance Hospital Security and De-Escalation (PRNewswire)

