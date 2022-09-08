All Treats & No Tricks: Hotel Doggy's Halloween Collection

Halloween lovers will howl for these looks, 31% discount thru Oct. 31

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Doggy, the creator of stylish clothing, pet furniture, toys and accessories for dogs, is wishing pet lovers a "happy Howl-oween" with its 2022 Halloween collection: "Lick or Treat." It's all treats and no tricks with this adorable line of dog onesies, sweaters and themed toys.

Shop Hotel Doggy's Halloween-themed 'Lick or Treat' collection of dog toys and apparel at 31% off through Oct. 31, 2022

The collection includes items like:

Halloween Ghost Onesie: $24.99 https://hoteldoggy.com/products/halloween-ghost-onesie

Everyone needs a man's best friend-ly ghost. Available for pups XS - XL, this onesie is 95% cotton and 5% spandex for comfort with the right amount of stretch for playtime.

Halloween Boo Sweater: $24.99 https://hoteldoggy.com/products/halloween-boo-sweater

Do fright night right with this 100% acrylic spooktacular sweater. A leash hole makes this outfit easy to wear on a walk – the perfect way to stay cozy while trick or treating!

2in1 Coffin and Vampire Toy: $14.99 https://hoteldoggy.com/products/2in1-coffin-and-vampire-toy

Furry friends can take a bite out of Halloween with this campy squeaker.

3in1 Haunted House Toy: $19.99 https://hoteldoggy.com/collections/toys/products/3in1-haunted-house-toy

Dog trick or dog treat? This toy is both! Featuring separate squeaker toys, this ghastly combo provides hours of fun.

Based out of New York, Montreal and Toronto, Hotel Doggy is an internationally renowned brand that offers simple, stylish and functional products for dogs. The company was created in 2012 by Canadian fashion and trend forecasting guru, Nancy Dennis, who was looking to combine her fashion expertise with her passion for four-legged friends.

To shop Hotel Doggy's full Halloween collection and other offerings from the brand, visit hoteldoggy.com . Now through October 31, 2022, save 31% off 'Lick or Treat' items through the company's website .

About Hotel Doggy:

