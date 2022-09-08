BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS BAREFOOT LANDING OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

At 4006 Highway 17 South

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic on Wednesday at 4006 Highway 17 South.

The Barefoot Landing clinic, as it is known, is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 843-654-6333 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.

Clinic director Paul Vojtek earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Gannon University. He is residency trained and certified as an orthopedic clinical specialist.

Vojtek is a manual therapist and is certified in dry needling for the spine and extremities.

Benchmark's other area clinics include North Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle, Myrtle Beach-Grande Dunes, Shallotte, Myrtle Beach-Carolina Forest, Bolivia-Southport and Conway, among more than 30 locations in South Carolina.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

