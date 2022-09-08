Brook + Whittle launches GreenLabel™ BlockOut, a recyclable light-blocking shrink sleeve

GUILFORD, Conn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle is delighted to announce the launch of GreenLabel™ BlockOut, a recyclable light-blocking shrink sleeve. This patent-pending solution helps brands transition from glass and hard-to-recycle plastics to clear PET packaging, protecting the contents with a proprietary light-blocking coating. Better yet, this shrink sleeve works with the current recycling system to maximize recyclability without polluting the recycling stream.

We all know there is a global plastic problem. Yet, our current use of plastic packaging shows no signs of decreasing. To create a circular economy for plastic, many brands are looking for solutions that help them eliminate problematic or unnecessary plastic in their packaging and ensure recyclability.

This transition has been difficult in the dairy, beverage, and nutraceutical markets. In these markets, packaging must protect the product from light exposure and potential spoiling. As a result, brands typically package these products in HDPE, PP, or dark-colored PET. While these plastics are recyclable, clear PET plastic has a lower carbon footprint, can be recycled multiple times and is much more widely accepted by recyclers.

"At Brook + Whittle, we believe great packaging balances aesthetics, performance, cost, and sustainability," says Tyler Matusevich, Director, Sustainability. "This solution does just that. It delivers the same sleek look and feel as traditional shrink sleeves but allows brands to choose more recyclable packaging. Better still, our customers should expect savings on their total package by switching to clear PET with our BlockOut solution."

"This launch is long-awaited for our company and our customers. It's yet another example of how Brook + Whittle is moving brands toward peak performance while driving our industry toward sustainability," says Daryl Northcott, Executive Vice President.

