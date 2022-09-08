NEW PHA REPORT: Chocolate and Candy Companies are Providing more Transparency to Consumers and Empowering them to Make Informed Choices

85% of chocolate and candy sold today comes in packaging that contains 200 calories or less per pack

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's chocolate and candy companies are providing more transparency, choice, and portion guidance options for consumers, according to a new report issued today by Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and the National Confectioners Association (NCA). The report found that leading chocolate and candy companies – Mars Wrigley, Ferrero, Ferrara Candy Company, Lindt, Ghirardelli Chocolate, and Russell Stover Chocolates – met and exceeded the metrics associated with their five-year commitment through PHA to voluntarily increase the percentage of portion guidance options in their collective product portfolio and increase the percentage of their products that carry front-of-pack calorie labels.

Key findings include:

Now, half of the individually wrapped products made by the participating companies are available in sizes that contain 200 calories or less per pack. This is up from 38.3% in the 2016 benchmark year.

94.8% of confectionery products have front-of-pack calorie labels – which is up from 53.7% in the 2016 benchmark year. This number is even higher at retail checkout: 98% of chocolate and candy packaging found at the front of the store have calorie labels printed on the front of the pack.

This partnership has empowered consumers to make informed choices and has driven directional alignment within the broader confectionery industry. In fact, 85% of chocolate and candy sold today comes in packaging that contains 200 calories or less per pack – whether that's individually wrapped products or multipacks that contain smaller packages inside.

"The results of this commitment show that companies have the opportunity to impact change while still maintaining their business models and keeping consumers front and center," said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of PHA. "We applaud these companies for stepping up and helping consumers manage their sugar intake through innovation, transparency, and education."

In 2017, Mars Wrigley, Ferrero, Ferrara Candy Company, Lindt, Ghirardelli Chocolate, and Russell Stover Chocolates joined forces in a landmark commitment to Partnership for a Healthier America. These companies set an ambitious goal to provide more transparency, create more portion guidance options in innovative packaging, and educate consumers about how unique products like chocolate and candy can be an occasional treat in a balanced lifestyle. The 2017 commitment outlined that by 2022:

Half of the individually wrapped products made by the participating companies would be available in sizes that contain 200 calories or less per pack

Ninety percent of the best-selling treats made by these companies would have calorie information printed on the front of the pack

AlwaysATreat.com would evolve into a digital resource full of easy-to-use information for consumers to better understand the unique role that confections play in a happy, balanced lifestyle

"The scale of these major global competitors and their ability to collaborate and drive meaningful change related to offering more transparency, portion guidance options, and educational tools for consumers seeking to manage their sugar intake is unmatched," said John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association. "We are proud of the results of our commitment to PHA; and our industry is continuing to focus on innovation in packaging and products to meet our consumers and retail partners' needs and desires for great-tasting treats."

As with all of PHA's partners, each of the commitment elements have been verified by a third party and are publicly reported in PHA's annual progress report. This commitment was monitored and reported by verifiers with Georgetown University.

"The data tells the story of an industry that has stepped up and done the right thing for the consumer without losing sight of where they want their business to go in the future," said Hank Cardello, executive director of Leadership Solutions for Health + Prosperity at Georgetown University's Business for Impact Center. "This proactive action by the companies to support consumers is a win-win, showing that the confectionery industry can do well by doing good."

To learn more, visit AlwaysATreat.com .

About Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA):

Partnership for a Healthier America is the premier national nonprofit organization working to create lasting, systemic changes that transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. PHA develops evidence-based approaches that are implemented in partnership with the private sector, nonprofits, and government, leveraging PHA's assets and the partner's knowledge to accelerate the pace of transformation. Learn more at ahealthieramerica.org or follow PHA on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year. Making chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and work to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

