PJ HARVEY B-SIDES, DEMOS AND RARITIES BOXSET AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 4 ON LP/ CD/ DIGITAL

LISTEN TO THE FIRST EP FEATURING "DRY – DEMO", "MISSED – DEMO" AND "SOMEBODY'S DOWN, SOMEBODY'S NAME" NOW

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4th PJ Harvey's final reissue from her back catalog is released on vinyl with B-SIDES, DEMOS AND RARITIES (UMe/Island), a 59-track collection spanning decades, with most of the songs previously unavailable physically or digitally, and 14 tracks either previously unreleased or in previously unreleased versions.

Available as a 6 LP/ 3 CD/ Digital boxset, it also features previously unseen archive photography by Maria Mochnacz, with mastering and vinyl cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer John Parish. You can now listen to the first EP released from the project, which includes a previously unreleased demo version of "Dry," an unreleased demo of "Missed," and "Somebody's Down, Somebody's Name," available digitally for the first time.

B-SIDES, DEMOS AND RARITIES will be available on vinyl, CD and digital on November 4. Pre order here – https://pjharvey.lnk.to/Rarities

www.pjharvey.net

Notes to Editors:

59-track collection of single B-sides, Demos and Rarities from the PJ Harvey catalog, spanning three decades. Most of the songs are currently unavailable physically or digitally, 14 tracks are previously unreleased/previously unreleased versions. Mastering and vinyl cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer John Parish. Artwork is overseen by Maria Mochnacz with Rob Crane and features previously unseen archive photography.

3CD Set Info

4 pocket digipack sleeve

3 CDs housed in individual inner sleeves

12-page booklet with label copy and credits

Artwork includes previously unseen photos

LP Box Set Info

Double-walled outer slipcase

6LPs pressed on 180g black vinyl

Each LP has a full color sleeve with disc label copy and credits

Artwork includes previously unseen photos

3CD

Disc 1

DRY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) MAN-SIZE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) MISSED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) HIGHWAY 61 REVISITED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) ME-JANE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) DADDY LYING IN THE SUN SOMEBODY'S DOWN, SOMEBODY'S NAME DARLING BE THERE MANIAC ONE TIME TOO MANY HARDER NAKED COUSIN LOSING GROUND WHO WILL LOVE ME NOW WHY D'YA GO TO CLEVELAND (previously unreleased)

Disc 2

INSTRUMENTAL #1 THE NORTHWOOD THE BAY SWEETER THAN ANYTHING INSTRUMENTAL #3 THE FASTER I BREATHE THE FURTHER I GO (4 TRACK VERSION) NINA IN ECSTASY 2 REBECCA INSTRUMENTAL #2 THIS WICKED TONGUE MEMPHIS 30 66 PROMISES AS CLOSE AS THIS MY OWN PRIVATE REVOLUTION KICK IT TO THE GROUND (4 TRACK) THE FALLING THE PHONE SONG BOWS & ARROWS ANGEL STONE

Disc 3

97° DANCE CAT ON THE WALL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) YOU COME THROUGH – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) UH HUH HER – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) EVOL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) WAIT HEAVEN LIVERPOOL TIDE THE BIG GUNS CALLED ME BACK AGAIN THE NIGHTINGALE SHAKER AAMER GUILTY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) I'LL BE WAITING – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) HOMO SAPPY BLUES – DEMO (previously unreleased) THE AGE OF THE DOLLAR – DEMO (previously unreleased) THE CAMP AN ACRE OF LAND THE CROWDED CELL THE SANDMAN - DEMO THE MOTH - DEMO RED RIGHT HAND

LP Box

LP1 - Side A

DRY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) MAN-SIZE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) MISSED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

LP1 - Side B

HIGHWAY 61 REVISITED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) ME-JANE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) DADDY

LP2 - Side A

LYING IN THE SUN SOMEBODY'S DOWN, SOMEBODY'S NAME DARLING BE THERE MANIAC

LP2 - Side B

HARDER NAKED COUSIN LOSING GROUND WHO WILL LOVE ME NOW WHY D'YA GO TO CLEVELAND (previously unreleased)

LP3 - Side A

INSTRUMENTAL #1 THE NORTHWOOD THE BAY SWEETER THAN ANYTHING INSTRUMENTAL #3 THE FASTER I BREATHE THE FURTHER I GO (4 TRACK VERSION) NINA IN ECSTASY 2

LP3 - Side B

REBECCA INSTRUMENTAL #2 THIS WICKED TONGUE MEMPHIS 30

LP4 - Side A

66 PROMISES AS CLOSE AS THIS MY OWN PRIVATE REVOLUTION KICK IT TO THE GROUND (4 TRACK)

LP4 - Side B

THE FALLING THE PHONE SONG BOWS & ARROWS ANGEL STONE

LP5 - Side A

97° DANCE CAT ON THE WALL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) YOU COME THROUGH – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) UH HUH HER – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) EVOL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

LP5 - Side B

WAIT HEAVEN LIVERPOOL TIDE THE BIG GUNS CALLED ME BACK AGAIN THE NIGHTINGALE SHAKER AAMER

LP6 - Side A

GUILTY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) I'LL BE WAITING – DEMO (previously unreleased demo) HOMO SAPPY BLUES – DEMO (previously unreleased) THE AGE OF THE DOLLAR – DEMO (previously unreleased) THE CAMP

LP6 - Side B

AN ACRE OF LAND THE CROWDED CELL THE SANDMAN - DEMO THE MOTH - DEMO RED RIGHT HAND

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl from 2020 to 2022. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.

THE HOPE SIX DEMOLITION PROJECT is repressed on vinyl. Out 11 March 2022 on UMe/Island. Order here

THE HOPE SIX DEMOLITION PROJECT – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 11 March 2022 on UMe/Island. Order here

LET ENGLAND SHAKE is repressed on vinyl. Out 28 January 2022 on UMe/Island. Order here

LET ENGLAND SHAKE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD, and vinyl on 28 January 2022 on UMe/Island. Order here

A WOMAN A MAN WALKED BY is repressed on vinyl. Out 23 July 2021 UMe/Island. Order here

WHITE CHALK is repressed on vinyl. Out 25 June 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

WHITE CHALK – DEMOS is available on digital, CD, and vinyl on 25 June 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

THE PEEL SESSIONS 1991-2004 is repressed on vinyl. Out 28 May 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

UH HUH HER is repressed on vinyl. Out 30 April 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

UH HUH HER – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 30 April 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA is repressed on vinyl. Out 26 February 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here.

STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 26 February 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here.

IS THIS DESIRE? is repressed on vinyl. Out 29 January 2021 on UMe/Island. Order here

IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 29 January on UMe/Island. Order here

DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT is repressed on vinyl. Out 13 November on UMe/Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl. Out 11 September on UMe/Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 11 September on UMe/Island. Order here

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993. Out 21 August on UMe/Island. Order here.

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand alone vinyl from 21 August on UMe/Island. Order here.

DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 24 July on UMe/Island Records. Order here .

DRY (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on vinyl on 24 July. Order here.

