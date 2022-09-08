Porter Capital Corporation Co-founder and Former Chairman, Donald Porter, Passes Away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald Porter, 83, Chairman and Co-founder of Porter Capital Corporation , passed away on August 31, 2022. A private family service will be held. Donald, with his brother, Marc Porter, founded Porter Capital Corporation, a secured lender, in 1991, with Donald managing the New York operations and Marc overseeing the office in Alabama. Donald returned to Alabama in 2012 and was active in the office until 2020. He continued to be involved in the corporate direction, as Chairman of the Board, until his death.

Porter Capital Funding and Helping Businesses Grow (PRNewsfoto/Porter Capital) (PRNewswire)

Prior to founding Porter Capital Corporation, Donald owned and managed a construction bonding company. He also had a diverse career in finance, including property development in New York City, 11 years as an underwriting member and a Name at Lloyd's of London, insurance bond underwriting, investment management, and asset-based lending. Donald was also an accomplished and prolific author, publishing 13 books of fiction and non-fiction.

Donald held degrees from The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, and King's College in Cambridge, England. He was a generous donor to his alma mater, Sewanee, and his writing collection including all books and papers will be donated to this institution. Donald's main literary genre was historical fiction and his well-known novel, "Jubilee Jim and the Wizard of Wall Street," provides a glimpse into the bygone days of railroad titans.

Around the office, Donald was known for his intellect and risk management skills. He was dedicated to the financial success of Porter Capital Corporation. Scott Romanowski, Chief Financial Officer, said "Donald dug deep into deals and asked the hard questions. He had extensive knowledge of the industries we serve, and his experience was always a tremendous value add to our credit meetings."

John Cox Miller, SVP, National Sales Manager, "I was fortunate to have worked with Donald. I joined Porter Capital shortly after college and his questions always challenged me to be more prepared when working with our prospects and clients. He was a friend and inspiring mentor and will be missed by us all."

Bill Hairston, Chief Counsel, recalls "Donald was always inquisitive on the mechanics of business. For example, he was active in pairs trading and studied the causes of a price spread between two similar securities. He was an intellect, an active learner, who had a deep knowledge of finance but particularly factoring, it was his life."

Marc Porter, brother, and President of Porter Capital, "I will remember fondly all the years we worked together, side by side. We built a great company that continues to grow. I personally and the Porter Capital family are deeply saddened by Donald's passing and we extend heartfelt condolences to his wife, Diane, and their two daughters, Katherine and Victoria."

