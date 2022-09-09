IEHP Foundation Launches to Serve Most Vulnerable Communities

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is proud to announce the launch of IEHP Foundation. IEHP Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was established to ensure access to quality and innovative health care by supporting objectives that focus on community health and clinical excellence, with an emphasis on housing insecurity, mental health, substance abuse, and food insecurity.

IEHP Foundation will partner with IEHP to support its mission, vision and values through their own creative and innovative efforts. This work will serve the community in its entirety, beyond traditional health care services and reach the region's most vulnerable populations, regardless of Medi-Cal membership.

Efforts will include supporting pilot programs, identifying innovative solutions that improve health outcomes, acting as a convener, collaborator and partner with community and faith-based communities, and much more.

"IEHP Foundation will be a grant maker and not a grant seeking organization so we can support our community-based groups and not compete with them for limited funds," said IEHP Foundation President Angelica Baltazar. "Our work will focus on connecting our community with access to a better, more joyful life through programs and initiatives aimed at resolving the root causes of illness, health equity and core needs, including things like food, shelter and safety."

But these goals cannot be accomplished alone.

IEHP Foundation will collaborate with other organizations and community groups whose work aligns with the health plan's mission, vision and values, according to Baltazar.

"By helping to fill the void for the most vulnerable and keeping dollars in the Inland Empire, we feel we can make the most significant positive impact," she said. "Our creative and innovative efforts will serve as an extension of IEHP's support to the people of the Inland Empire."

IEHP is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans.

The Journey Ahead

To start this journey and set a successful path, IEHP Foundation leaders wanted to learn from others, so they traveled to Houston, New Orleans and Atlanta, observing various non-profits, bringing back best practices and innovative ways to improve care and foster community collaboration.

Additionally, the Foundation's representatives have met with local community stakeholders and organizations to discuss increasing access to vibrant health for all residents across the Inland Empire.

IEHP Foundation held its first board meeting in late July, where its directors set to define the group's vision and strategy.

"I am so pleased not only with the caliber of our IEHP Foundation Board, but the sincere and heartfelt desire to make a difference for our communities. They are committed to long term sustainable change for overall community health improvement," said Baltazar.

Board Members include: Dr. Conrado Bárzaga, Desert Healthcare District & Foundation Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Geoffrey Leung, County of Riverside Public Health Officer; Josh Candelaria, Viewpoint Advocacy Principal; Karen Scott, First 5 San Bernardino Executive Director; Regina Weatherspoon-Bell, DVL Project/A Batter Way/Victor Valley Domestic, Inc. Founder; Stephen Bennett, Caravanserai Project Board Chair and Co-Founder; Dr. Edward Juhn IEHP Chief Quality Officer; and Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer.

"IEHP Foundation is a direct step toward vibrant health, quality of care and will move in support of impactful solutions addressing some of our region's most critical needs," said IEHP Foundation Board Member and IEHP Chief Quality Officer Dr. Edward Juhn. "I look forward to serving in this capacity and furthering IEHP's mission, vision and values in the Inland Empire."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

