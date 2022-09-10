Auburn University launches 2022 PSA, spotlighting how Auburn advances student success through experiential learning

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn University has launched its 2022 public service announcement, or PSA, spotlighting how it is advancing student success through experiential learning.

The PSA, titled "How we do it," was unveiled on Auburn's social media feeds and its PSA website—www.auburn.edu/howwedoit. The NCAA commercial focuses on how the Auburn Family teaches, learns and lives, with students experiencing real-world applications through hands-on work in the fields of their desired profession as well as through outreach and research opportunities.

"As our PSA states, what makes Auburn so special is hard to put into words," said John Morris, Auburn's senior vice president for Advancement. "You just have to experience it, and our students do just that—through sports broadcasts to investment labs, forestry work, design studios and even partnerships that reach the stretches of outer space. Our students are learning the lessons that lead to success and the betterment of our community and beyond."

Among the highlights of the PSA is Auburn's War Eagle Productions program—through which journalism students gain professional training in live sports production. The commercial also features Auburn's motion-base virtual reality flight simulators, as well as a partnership between Auburn's Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and Boeing that allows undergraduate students hands-on, real-world design experience on groundbreaking aerospace projects involving NASA and the U.S. Air Force. In the way of research, the PSA spotlights the College of Veterinary Medicine's recent awarding of a $24 million contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate to advance detection canine sciences and enhance operational threat detection capabilities.

Similarly, the PSA's website notes several other student experiential learning opportunities, including a summer practicum through Auburn's College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment; a student-run free clinic in Mobile affiliated with the Harrison College of Pharmacy and the University of South Alabama; the new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center that opened this fall as the home for the College of Human Sciences' School of Hospitality Management; collaboration opportunities in Auburn's Radio-Frequency Identification Lab; the Harbert College of Business' Integrated Financial Leadership Program; and the College of Architecture, Design and Construction's Futures Studio in Mobile.

For more information about the many ways in which Auburn is leading student success and what makes the Auburn experience so special, visit auburn.edu.

Auburn University is a nationally ranked land grant institution recognized for its commitment to world-class scholarship, interdisciplinary research with an elite, top-tier Carnegie R1 classification, life-changing outreach with Carnegie's Community Engagement designation and an undergraduate education experience second to none. Auburn is home to more than 30,000 students, and its faculty and research partners collaborate to develop and deliver meaningful scholarship, science and technology-based advancements that meet pressing regional, national and global needs. Auburn's commitment to active student engagement, professional success and public/private partnership drives a growing reputation for outreach and extension that delivers broad economic, health and societal impact.

