AMAG Technology Announces New President

HAWTHRONE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAG Technology is pleased to announce the appointment of David Sullivan to the position of President.

An industry veteran, Sullivan joins AMAG from ACRE Group where he has held positions of President International and President Americas bringing a wealth of international experience running a global security technology organization. He specializes in identifying strategic mergers and acquisitions, leading organizations through change, product development strategy, operational excellence and company culture transformation.

"I am excited to start the next phase of my career at AMAG Technology where I will have the opportunity to lead a seasoned, customer-focused team," said AMAG Technology President, David Sullivan. "I look forward to growing the business and helping our customers, enhancing the Symmetry Security Management system through new innovations and ensuring AMAG's future success."

Sullivan began his career in 1985 at Honeywell and was part of the founding management team of HID. He was the President and CEO for ASSA ABLOY Subsidiary-Fargo Electronics and Destron Fearing. He also held leadership positions at SDI Solutions, Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies and other security companies.

You may contact David Sullivan at david.sullivan@amag.com . For more information about AMAG's Symmetry Security Management Systems, visit www.amag.com , contact your AMAG Regional Sales Manager or call Customer Service at 310-518-2380.

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal Company, is a world leader in unified security solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, ensure compliance and reduce the overall cost of a security program. AMAG manufactures open solutions under the brand of Symmetry™ that include access control, visitor management, identity management, command and control, video management, analytics, mobile, intrusion management, and incident management. AMAG is headquartered in Hawthorne, California with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

