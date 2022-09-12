SHUTTERSTOCK APPOINTS SEJAL AMIN AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ) (the "Company"), a leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced that Sejal Amin is joining the Company's leadership team and Executive Committee as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective September 12, 2022.

With more than 20 years of global leadership, product and technology experience, Sejal will deliver a technology vision and strategy that transforms Shutterstock's technology platform to deliver a new and unparalleled experience to customers and contributors.

"I am thrilled to welcome Sejal to Shutterstock, as we continue our digital transformation to a full-service creative platform that democratizes creativity, pushes creative boundaries, and provides unparalleled experiences for our customers and contributors around the world," said Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "Sejal is a well-respected and revered leader with a proven track record of growth and innovation, and I am confident that she will be successful in leading Shutterstock's technology platform into its next disruptive phase."

"Shutterstock is a company that has transformed immensely from its inception almost 20 years ago, and I am honored to be the next Chief Technology Officer," said Sejal Amin. "The innovation the Company has achieved – from world class workflow applications to industry-leading proprietary technology – is tremendous, and I look forward to expanding upon the Company's vision, harnessing the potential of Shutterstock's diversified offering as we celebrate a new era for Shutterstock."

Recently, she was Chief Product and Technology Officer for Khoros, a Vista Portfolio company where she was integrating a distributed Product and Technology organization while defining a Product and Operational strategy to execute on the company's vision and growth goals. Just prior to that, she was CTO for the Thomson Reuters Tax and Accounting Tax Professionals Business. She has a wide range of technology leadership experience across several business units at Thomson Reuters managing global product development teams and portfolios of growing size and complexity for 15+ years.

With Sejal's appointment to CTO, Shutterstock now has three women on the Executive Committee, and two women leading the product development strategy, including Chief Product Officer, Meghan Schoen.

