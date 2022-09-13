Addition of new features, customers, VP of Sales signals Rocketlane's accelerating momentum

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , the leading customer onboarding platform, today shared several significant company achievements that reflect outstanding midyear momentum.

Among these achievements is Rocketlane's ongoing rapid growth. Since securing its series A funding earlier this year, the company continued its upward trajectory by expanding its product capabilities. Rocketlane added status templates to its templatization capabilities, launched the slack integration for seamless customer collaboration, and introduced resource management for effective resource planning and forecasting.

The company has seen strong growth in the SaaS, fintech, healthcare, and services verticals, among others. Some of the notable new customers include Chargebee, Mosaic, Solvvy, Mixmax, and nCloud Integrators, Clari being the latest addition to the list.

Robert Block, Group Vice President of Professional Services & Customer Support at Clari, said, "Rocketlane helps us deliver more for less. It is shifting our customer onboarding experience into high gear, taking us from just task management to strategic delivery with greater visibility and collaboration on project activities, ultimately driving up CSAT. We now have better visibility into project statuses and are equipped with data that helps to continuously innovate our professional services packaging and selling."

Rocketlane has also been ramping up on its leadership hires. The company recently announced the appointment of Ben Brutsch as VP of Sales. Ben brings over 18 years of sales leadership experience from companies including Pluralsight and Podium. Rocketlane has also stepped up hiring globally across development and go-to-market functions, as the business continues to accelerate.

"Rocketlane's growth across multiple areas is a testament of our category-leading product, and execution across functions," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO and co-founder of Rocketlane. "Our recent wins and continued momentum indicate the market's preference for our solution. We'll continue to innovate and present a fresh take as we execute on our product roadmap to streamline customer onboarding and implementations for businesses serving midmarket and enterprise companies."

A number of industry accolades acknowledge the positive impact Rocketlane has made on companies. These awards include:

Leader in Client Onboarding by G2 in the Summer 2022 report

Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in the Technology Go-to-Market report

Rocketlane has been investing in creating learning avenues for its domain: This year the company launched its maiden Propel event, the first and only dedicated conference for customer onboarding and implementation which attracted 1,300 attendees and 3,000-plus registrations. They also run Preflight , a 2000-plus member Slack community that offers opportunities to network and learn for customer onboarding leaders and practitioners. Preflight recently hosted over 120 professionals across their in-person community meetups in San Francisco, New York, and Boston, branded "Preflight Huddle."

Rocketlane is also a Super Gold sponsor at SaaStr (booth #220) and will deliver a talk, "How to avoid the MVP trap."'

For more information on Rocketlane, click here .

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management and document collaboration tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

