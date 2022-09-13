Ardagh Group Awarded Platinum Rating by EcoVadis

Group advances from gold rating last year

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A., including Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. and Ardagh Glass Packaging, has been awarded the prestigious platinum rating – the highest sustainability ranking awarded by EcoVadis. The Platinum rating recognises Ardagh's responsible and sustainable business practices and underlines the scope and ambition of its sustainability efforts. Ardagh is now part of the top 1% of companies recognised with a platinum EcoVadis rating.

The new rating identifies Ardagh's performance and transparency across four appraisal themes - labour and human rights, environment, sustainable procurement and ethics. Ardagh's sustainability efforts have also recently been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

"The EcoVadis rating is an important sustainability rating for our customers to whom we supply infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging," said John Sadlier, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ardagh Group. "Together with our recent SBTi approvals, EcoVadis platinum rating demonstrates how we have integrated sustainability into every aspect of our operations. We really are delivering strong sustainability performance across our business."

Ardagh has a clear goal of alignment with the UN and Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 in achieving net zero emissions by 2050. For more on Ardagh's sustainability progress, including its latest sustainability reports, visit ardaghgroup.com/sustainability.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $10bn.

