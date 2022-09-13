Cloud Native Computing Foundation Continues Significant Membership Growth, Highlighting Ubiquity of Cloud Native Technology

More than 65 organizations across the world join CNCF's 800+ members to drive cloud native innovation across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today that over 65 organizations from France, Germany, Israel, Korea, and the United States, among others, have joined the Foundation.

"The fact that we are still seeing so many new organizations of all sizes, industries, and geographies joining CNCF is a testament that cloud native technology is resonating far and wide," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We continue to see the positive impact organizations are experiencing from cloud native innovation and are thrilled that our community has only gained in momentum. We welcome the new members this quarter and look forward to collaborating and innovating together."

About the newest Silver Members:

Aarna Networks solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge infrastructure, applications, and network services orchestration at scale. solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge infrastructure, applications, and network services orchestration at scale.

Acorn Labs develops containerized application packaging frameworks that simplifies deployments on Kubernetes. develops containerized application packaging frameworks that simplifies deployments on Kubernetes.

AIM , founded 2015, helps teams and organizations to increase productivity and adaptability with innovative development tools and consulting in order to deliver customer benefits faster , founded 2015, helps teams and organizations to increase productivity and adaptability with innovative development tools and consulting in order to deliver customer benefits faster

amazee.io is the ZeroOps application delivery platform designed to increase developer productivity is the ZeroOps application delivery platform designed to increase developer productivity

Amberflo.io provides Cloud Metering and Usage-Based Pricing and Billing platform for businesses to delight customers with flexible, usage-based pricing and metered billing. provides Cloud Metering and Usage-Based Pricing and Billing platform for businesses to delight customers with flexible, usage-based pricing and metered billing.

Asserts automatically identifies the root cause of application problems by analyzing your Prometheus metrics. automatically identifies the root cause of application problems by analyzing your Prometheus metrics.

AtomicJar is on a mission of enabling Developer-First Testing, allowing developers to write better integration tests and making them more productive, the software they write more resilient and the organizations they work for more agile with widely adopted project Testcontainers and its SaaS version Testcontainers Cloud. is on a mission of enabling Developer-First Testing, allowing developers to write better integration tests and making them more productive, the software they write more resilient and the organizations they work for more agile with widely adopted project Testcontainers and its SaaS version Testcontainers Cloud.

Authzed are the creators of SpiceDB, the open source permissions database inspired by Google Zanzibar. are the creators of SpiceDB, the open source permissions database inspired by Google Zanzibar.

Beijing Teamsun Technology Co. is an outstanding integrated IT service provider in China , holding about 10 years of IT service experience, belonging to the first company to put forward IT product service in China . is an outstanding integrated IT service provider in, holding about 10 years of IT service experience, belonging to the first company to put forward IT product service in

Cerbos is open source, decoupled access control for your software. is open source, decoupled access control for your software.

Chainguard is the first developer platform for software supply chain security that is focused on building products that help developers and their organizations adopt a culture of secure software from build to production. is the first developer platform for software supply chain security that is focused on building products that help developers and their organizations adopt a culture of secure software from build to production.

Chaitin Tech provides high quality and innovative cyber security services. provides high quality and innovative cyber security services.

Claion is professional company leading the next IT trend through powerful drive is professional company leading the next IT trend through powerful drive

Cloudthread makes it easy for engineering teams to be efficient with cloud spend and allows cloud finance teams to maintain end-to-end cost accountability makes it easy for engineering teams to be efficient with cloud spend and allows cloud finance teams to maintain end-to-end cost accountability

CNO is a Multi-Cloud operation center for Kubernetes, in few clics Onboard teams and projects in minutes, Deploy faster applications with Blue/Green, Canary and A/B Testing, Centralize the management of your Kubernetes clusters, implement easily multi-cloud IAM for Kubernetes, secure workloads and meet your regulatory compliance and security requirements is a Multi-Cloud operation center for Kubernetes, in few clics Onboard teams and projects in minutes, Deploy faster applications with Blue/Green, Canary and A/B Testing, Centralize the management of your Kubernetes clusters, implement easily multi-cloud IAM for Kubernetes, secure workloads and meet your regulatory compliance and security requirements

Control Plane is a hybrid platform enabling you to combine the services, regions, and computing power of AWS, GCP, Azure, and any other public or private cloud to create flexible yet unbreakable cloud infrastructure. is a hybrid platform enabling you to combine the services, regions, and computing power of AWS, GCP, Azure, and any other public or private cloud to create flexible yet unbreakable cloud infrastructure.

Coredge is building a revolutionary cloud and edge platform to address the orchestration and management requirements driven by new-age applications/use cases that require low latency and hyper-automated delivery. is building a revolutionary cloud and edge platform to address the orchestration and management requirements driven by new-age applications/use cases that require low latency and hyper-automated delivery.

Daekyo CNS provides comprehensive IT services to create high added value such as ITO/solution/platform/consulting. CNS provides comprehensive IT services to create high added value such as ITO/solution/platform/consulting.

Data on Kubernetes Community is where end users go to learn about running data workloads on Kubernetes. Our mission is to assist in the emergence and development of techniques for the use of Kubernetes for data. is where end users go to learn about running data workloads on Kubernetes. Our mission is to assist in the emergence and development of techniques for the use of Kubernetes for data.

DatenLord is an open source geo-distributed storage system, which empowers enterprises to access data across multiple clouds world-wide with high performance and security. is an open source geo-distributed storage system, which empowers enterprises to access data across multiple clouds world-wide with high performance and security.

Datree is a policy management solution that prevents misconfigurations in Kubernetes. is a policy management solution that prevents misconfigurations in Kubernetes.

Didim365 provides cloud construction and analysis consulting, operation management, migration, architecture check, and integrated operation management support services. Based on multi-cloud, we support digital transformation, efficient IT infrastructure management, and professional cloud management services tailored to various corporate and public institution environments. provides cloud construction and analysis consulting, operation management, migration, architecture check, and integrated operation management support services. Based on multi-cloud, we support digital transformation, efficient IT infrastructure management, and professional cloud management services tailored to various corporate and public institution environments.

Honeycomb is a fast analysis tool that reveals the truth about how users experience your code in complex and unpredictable environments. is a fast analysis tool that reveals the truth about how users experience your code in complex and unpredictable environments.

Humanitec is the Platform Orchestrator at the core of your Internal Developer Platform that enables platform teams to build golden paths for developers. is the Platform Orchestrator at the core of your Internal Developer Platform that enables platform teams to build golden paths for developers.

InfinyOn , a real-time event streaming company, has architected a programmable platform for data in motion that is built on Rust and enables continuous intelligence for connected apps. , a real-time event streaming company, has architected a programmable platform for data in motion that is built on Rust and enables continuous intelligence for connected apps.

Inigo is a purpose-built GraphQL Security and Management platform designed to address GraphQL's attack surfaces and provide all functional building blocks—helping developers easily adopt GraphQL and scale confidently. is a purpose-built GraphQL Security and Management platform designed to address GraphQL's attack surfaces and provide all functional building blocks—helping developers easily adopt GraphQL and scale confidently.

Kubiya is an advanced Virtual Assistant using conversational AI to extend DevOps capabilities by providing end-users secure, on-demand access to cloud resources, operational workflows, and organizational knowledge. is an advanced Virtual Assistant using conversational AI to extend DevOps capabilities by providing end-users secure, on-demand access to cloud resources, operational workflows, and organizational knowledge.

Legit Security secures your software supply chain environment with automated discovery and analysis of your SDLC combined with risk scoring across CI/CD pipelines, SDLC systems, product lines, code and teams. secures your software supply chain environment with automated discovery and analysis of your SDLC combined with risk scoring across CI/CD pipelines, SDLC systems, product lines, code and teams.

LTI is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 495 clients succeed in a converging world is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 495 clients succeed in a converging world

MaibornWolff with over 800 employees is providing services for success-critical projects; We offer assistance for digital design, enterprise architecture, DevOps, cloud-native environments, IoT platforms, IT replatforming as well as machine learning related projects where custom fit solutions and excellent software quality are our commitment to the customer. with over 800 employees is providing services for success-critical projects; We offer assistance for digital design, enterprise architecture, DevOps, cloud-native environments, IoT platforms, IT replatforming as well as machine learning related projects where custom fit solutions and excellent software quality are our commitment to the customer.

MATRIXX Software is redefining the next era of digital commerce by transforming how network infrastructure providers package, deliver and monetize products and services. is redefining the next era of digital commerce by transforming how network infrastructure providers package, deliver and monetize products and services.

Nanjing Pengyun Network takes the lead in the development of large-scale commercial software-defined storage products in China , and has built a full-stack product service system covering full lifecycle data management, software-defined storage, industry solutions and ecosystem services. takes the lead in the development of large-scale commercial software-defined storage products in, and has built a full-stack product service system covering full lifecycle data management, software-defined storage, industry solutions and ecosystem services.

Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOps, a Kubernetes Application Operations software as a service platform for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. is pioneering KAOps, a Kubernetes Application Operations software as a service platform for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds.

New Black , the creators of EVA: EVA is _the_ Unified Commerce Platform that makes brands and retails adaptive to change. Built on the promise of "Best of Technology" we support open cloud initiatives and use them as a foundation of our infrastructure , the creators of EVA: EVA is _the_ Unified Commerce Platform that makes brands and retails adaptive to change. Built on the promise of "Best of Technology" we support open cloud initiatives and use them as a foundation of our infrastructure

NextGen Tek Consulting provides a variety of services to help your business succeed and excel like never before. provides a variety of services to help your business succeed and excel like never before.

OKESTRO leads the innovation in the construction and operation of multi-hybrid clouds, and is an intelligent cloud provider. leads the innovation in the construction and operation of multi-hybrid clouds, and is an intelligent cloud provider.

OpsLevel is the developer portal that lets teams own, operate, and understand their production infrastructure in minutes. is the developer portal that lets teams own, operate, and understand their production infrastructure in minutes.

Orkes provides a cloud native software orchestration platform that lets you assemble and deploy scalable visualized workflows composed of APIs, functions, containers, webhooks and messaging events. provides a cloud native software orchestration platform that lets you assemble and deploy scalable visualized workflows composed of APIs, functions, containers, webhooks and messaging events.

Paladin Cloud is a leading open source, cloud security company with a Security-as-Code platform that helps developers and security teams significantly reduce risks in cloud environments to protect their applications and data. is a leading open source, cloud security company with a Security-as-Code platform that helps developers and security teams significantly reduce risks in cloud environments to protect their applications and data.

PantaRei Design Limited is a Hong Kong based commercial open source software company started on 2010, providing products, services and technical support for the open source Drupal. is abased commercial open source software company started on 2010, providing products, services and technical support for the open source Drupal.

Percona delivers enterprise-class products, support and services for a range of open source databases including MySQL®, MariaDB®, MongoDB®, and PostgreSQL across traditional deployments, cloud-based platforms and hybrid IT environments. delivers enterprise-class products, support and services for a range of open source databases including MySQL®, MariaDB®, MongoDB®, and PostgreSQL across traditional deployments, cloud-based platforms and hybrid IT environments.

Permit.io is a full-stack permissions framework that enables developers to bake permissions and access-control into any product in minutes. is a full-stack permissions framework that enables developers to bake permissions and access-control into any product in minutes.

Pipekit provides cloud-native data infrastructure-as-service to enterprises, scaling data pipelines in days instead of months, while also reducing cloud spend. provides cloud-native data infrastructure-as-service to enterprises, scaling data pipelines in days instead of months, while also reducing cloud spend.

Profian is a security company that unlocks the capability to combine and analyze sensitive data sets within a trusted execution environment (TEE) using cryptographic assurances for cloud-native deployments which are language, cloud and vendor-neutral. is a security company that unlocks the capability to combine and analyze sensitive data sets within a trusted execution environment (TEE) using cryptographic assurances for cloud-native deployments which are language, cloud and vendor-neutral.

Qiming Information is a leading domestic provider of DX products and services for the manufacturing industry. It is dedicated to R&D and innovation of digital products to provide enterprises with digital products and services integrating cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, blockchain, big data and AI. is a leading domestic provider of DX products and services for the manufacturing industry. It is dedicated to R&D and innovation of digital products to provide enterprises with digital products and services integrating cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, blockchain, big data and AI.

QualitySoft Corporation is Japan's leading IT asset management solution provider isleading IT asset management solution provider

Qualys, Inc . is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. . is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100.

Raftt saves Developers the time, money, and frustration from configuring, managing, and sharing development envs on local machines. saves Developers the time, money, and frustration from configuring, managing, and sharing development envs on local machines.

RapidFort is the first Attack Surface Reduction company where our product automatically reduces ~80% of s/w attack surface and removes ~80% of vulnerabilities without the need to expend additional time & resources or change existing dev processes is the first Attack Surface Reduction company where our product automatically reduces ~80% of s/w attack surface and removes ~80% of vulnerabilities without the need to expend additional time & resources or change existing dev processes

ReleaseHub is a service that provides on-demand, full-stack, production-like test environments to enable developers to get features live faster. is a service that provides on-demand, full-stack, production-like test environments to enable developers to get features live faster.

RisingWave Lab is an early-stage startup that innovates the next-generation database systems. The company develops RisingWave, a cloud-native SQL streaming database for modern real-time applications. is an early-stage startup that innovates the next-generation database systems. The company develops RisingWave, a cloud-native SQL streaming database for modern real-time applications.

Roadie offers hosted Backstage developer portals with a catalog that enables discoverability, templates that simplify onboarding, and insights that improve governance. offers hosted Backstage developer portals with a catalog that enables discoverability, templates that simplify onboarding, and insights that improve governance.

Robusta.dev is the end of monitoring. Engineers have had enough and don't want to be woken up at 3AM anymore. Alerts need to investigate and fix themselves. is the end of monitoring. Engineers have had enough and don't want to be woken up atanymore. Alerts need to investigate and fix themselves.

Saltware is a group of experts in IaaS, from hardware-based infrastructure services to the cloud. In addition, we are attracting various customers through continuous service development to become a leader in digital transformation such as AI, Big Data, Metaverse, and NFT, which are technologies of the 4th industrial revolution. is a group of experts in IaaS, from hardware-based infrastructure services to the cloud. In addition, we are attracting various customers through continuous service development to become a leader in digital transformation such as AI, Big Data, Metaverse, and NFT, which are technologies of the 4th industrial revolution.

Selector empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI- and ML-based operations intelligence. empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI- and ML-based operations intelligence.

Steamhaus are a specialist cloud native AWS partner, driving application modernisation, and accelerating time-to-market through the use of serverless technologies and modern software development approaches. are a specialist cloud native AWS partner, driving application modernisation, and accelerating time-to-market through the use of serverless technologies and modern software development approaches.

Strata's Identity Orchestration platform integrates, automates, and secures identity in any multi-cloud environment without refactoring a single app. Identity Orchestration platform integrates, automates, and secures identity in any multi-cloud environment without refactoring a single app.

ThnkBIG is one of Austin's fastest growing global technology firms specializing in cloud native infrastructure and security is one offastest growing global technology firms specializing in cloud native infrastructure and security

Tmax Cloud is a cloud platform company that delivers cloud and virtualization services including deployment, operation, and migration for drives customers' IT innovation. is a cloud platform company that delivers cloud and virtualization services including deployment, operation, and migration for drives customers' IT innovation.

TraceRoute42 helps you realize your perfect Kubernetes (or any other) infrastructure by efficiently building it, and operating it with you. Or for you. helps you realize your perfect Kubernetes (or any other) infrastructure by efficiently building it, and operating it with you. Or for you.

Union provides Flyte-powered infrastructure and orchestration to enable production-grade Data and ML workflows at scale. provides Flyte-powered infrastructure and orchestration to enable production-grade Data and ML workflows at scale.

unSkript is an Open, Interactive and Intelligent CloudOps platform built on Jupyter notebooks to create and share DSL free, open source runbooks for automating Incident Remediation, CustomerOps, SecOps and other operations toil. is an Open, Interactive and Intelligent CloudOps platform built on Jupyter notebooks to create and share DSL free, open source runbooks for automating Incident Remediation, CustomerOps, SecOps and other operations toil.

Xopero Software is a leading European backup software vendor with over 13 years of experience on the market, protecting endpoints, servers, VMware, and Microsoft 365 data, as well as GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Jira data with GitProtect.io - the most professional DevOps backup software (as a connected brand). is a leading European backup software vendor with over 13 years of experience on the market, protecting endpoints, servers, VMware, and Microsoft 365 data, as well as GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Jira data with GitProtect.io - the most professional DevOps backup software (as a connected brand).

Zebrium Root Cause as a Service automatically finds the root cause of software and infrastructure problems using machine learning on logs. Root Cause as a Service automatically finds the root cause of software and infrastructure problems using machine learning on logs.

About the newest Non-Profit Member:

SiDi is one of the largest science and technology institutes in Brazil . There are more than 700 employees developing tailor-made solutions to transform the businesses and millions of lives. With 18 years of experience and a portfolio with more than a thousand projects,is one of the largest science and technology institutes in. There are more than 700 employees developing tailor-made solutions to transform the businesses and millions of lives.

About the newest End User Supporter:

Decathlon technology strongly believes technology can help us sustainably make the pleasure and benefits of sport accessible to the many strongly believes technology can help us sustainably make the pleasure and benefits of sport accessible to the many

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 160 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

