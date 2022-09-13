HHS Technology Group, Datavant, and Mathematica Partner to Combat Chronic Kidney Disease

The nation's largest COVID-19 Research Database and advanced data-analysis platform to power the early identification of patients at risk of developing chronic kidney disease

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG); Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data; and Mathematica announced today they are collaborating to offer public and private sector access to invaluable resources to fight the invisible epidemic of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and long-term COVID-19.

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Tech Group delivers purpose-built, modular software products, solutions, custom development, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems that support a wide spectrum of business and government needs.

"CKD is a common, serious, costly, and often preventable disease," said Linda Smith-Wheelock, president and CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan. "More than 1 million Michigan adults, or one in seven, have the disease. Unfortunately, many people don't know they have CKD, as there are few symptoms in its early stages. Michigan Medicaid spends over $1 billion yearly on CKD, and available data shows that at least 40% of all COVID-19-related deaths are tied to kidney disease."

This partnership will increase the knowledge, awareness, and understanding of preventable kidney disease, promote the adoption of evidence-based strategies to reduce CKD, and identify financially sustainable approaches for CKD prevention, detection, and management. Individuals with kidney disease are at a significantly higher risk of experiencing poor outcomes from COVID-19, making this research vital.

"Chronic kidney disease is preventable through early identification, which makes it all the more agonizing that so many Americans continue to experience this silent killer," said Brett Furst, President of HHS Technology Group. "As a result of this initiative, state Medicaid agencies now have the data analytic tools to move quickly on chronic kidney disease prevention and reduce preventable disease, deaths, and hospitalizations."

HTG, Datavant, and Mathematica have designed a real-time data-analysis platform that captures, aggregates, matches, and evaluates data across various sources, including Medicare, Medicaid, hospitals, labs, physician offices, and commercial payers. With actionable insights from this rich data, medical providers can identify and intervene with patients at risk of developing CKD and long COVID earlier than conventional means.

Industry stakeholders will now be able to access the nation's largest COVID-19 Research Database to measure the effectiveness of these programs and develop strategies to address health disparities in the vulnerable populations at elevated risk for CKD and COVID-19. The Research Database is an initiative led by numerous prominent companies with a mission to accelerate real-world pandemic research to understand the disease and inform evidence-based healthcare policy. As of May 2022, the COVID-19 Research Database contained more than 85 billion HIPAA-compliant, patient-level records and has powered over 70 publications and presentations addressing the direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on population health.

"The effects of long COVID can create devastating repercussions for patients who are already experiencing chronic conditions, such as CKD, diabetes, and hypertension," said Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. "The COVID-19 Research Database is a tremendous asset enabling novel public-health insights by delivering real-world data to stakeholders throughout the healthcare continuum."

Discover your Data (DyD), HTG's robust analytics platform, powers the Research Database leveraging advanced technologies, including machine learning and Artificial Intelligence. These technologies, combined with sophisticated data analytics, deliver insights and deep understanding, allowing data exploration in real-time to accelerate and accurately solve some of healthcare's most complex questions. The team is utilizing AWS with its cloud-first approach to solving these problems, allowing them to rapidly develop a robust, secure, scalable, and efficient system to perform this vital work.

"With real-time analytics that deliver insights for early detection of high-risk patients, medical providers are empowered to deliver timely diagnosis and treatments for better health outcomes," said Christopher Trenholm, SVP and General Manager of the Health Unit at Mathematica. "We are proud to partner with HTG and Datavant in this important initiative to take action and support solutions that fight this deadly disease."

Mathematica applies expertise at the intersection of data, methods, policy, and practice to improve well-being around the world. We collaborate closely with public- and private-sector partners to translate big questions into deep insights that improve programs, refine strategies, and enhance understanding. Learn about our work at Mathematica.org.

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

