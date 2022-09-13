InventHelp Inventor Develops Control Switch Cover for Vehicles (JTK-134)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent a family pet from accidentally pressing the power control switches at the inner door panel while riding in the car," said an inventor, from Tylertown, Miss., "so I invented the CONTROL SWITCH COVER. My design would alleviate concern over the pet opening the window or activating the door locks."

The invention provides an effective way to shield the control switches at a vehicle's inner door panel. In doing so, it prevents inadvertent activation by a pet. It also protects against moisture associated with weather and spills. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a simple and reliable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, especially those with pets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

