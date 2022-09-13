Lenox Sets Sights on International Expansion Through New Talent, Greater Distribution Footprint, and an Expanded Product Portfolio

BRISTOL, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Corporation: Lenox, a leading supplier of tabletop, giftware, and home entertaining products, announces a renewed focus on international expansion. Lenox is expanding through strategic partnerships in Europe, Asia, and an additional distribution facility in Toronto Canada. Lenox is also broadening its product portfolio to match the trends and needs of the specific markets.

Lenox (PRNewswire)

Lenox has appointed two key leadership roles to help drive this transformation. Colleen Donoho is appointed as the Senior Vice President of International and New Business Development. Donoho comes to Lenox with a vast background in home categories over the last 20 years. Her knowledge and reputation extend into all channels and internationally. She will bring that expertise to support the international growth at Lenox.

Lenox is also pleased to announce the addition of Joanne Whate who will head up the Canadian business. Whate brings over 20 years of experience driving growth in the Canadian market. She brings a deep understanding of the industry and the ability to deliver unmatched service to our Canadian business partners.

"The leadership, talent, and market expertise brought by these individuals reinforce Lenox's position as the authority in the tabletop world," said Bob Burbank, CEO. "I am thrilled to welcome Colleen and Joanne on board as we accelerate our transformation across the organization to better service our customers. We are looking forward to local distribution in Canada and strategic partnerships in other countries to help expand our brand presence and the superior quality that our products are known for."

About Lenox Corporation

Lenox, founded in 1889, is an American market leader in tableware and giftware. The company markets its products under the Lenox, Hampton Forge, Oneida, Cambridge, and Reed & Barton brands. In addition to its core brands, Lenox creates and distributes the Kate Spade New York tabletop collection. Lenox products are sold through major e-commerce retailers, department stores, gift, and specialty retailers, as well as the company's own websites. Lenox has been the recipient of numerous design awards and has the distinction of being the first American dinnerware used in the White House. Lenox is headquartered in Bristol, PA. For more information on Lenox, please visit www.Lenox.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lenox Corporation