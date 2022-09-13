Name Experts LLC Exclusively Representing AID.com--Three letter, brandable .com domain name--now available

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Name Experts LLC., a boutique.COM domain name brokerage firm, announces the exclusive representation of the super-premium, beachfront real estate, Aid.com.

Aid.com has no relevant trademarks and holds considerable value as a stand-alone three letter, pronounceable word.

Aid.com was first registered in 1995 and has been owned by the same entity since registered. Aid.com also has a clean SEO history and ready for your next brand development.

Aid.com had been in continuous use for many years. Recently, the owner has transitioned away from Aid.com and they no longer have a use for this domain name. As a result, this asset is now available for your next global brand initiative.

According to .com domain name expert Joe Uddeme, "Aid.com is short, brandable and super-easy to remember, making it extremely attractive to brands looking to stand out and connect with consumers."

The keyword "AID" receives on average, 441,000 global searches per month, and has a limited-profile with backlinks and authority. Uses for this global, beachfront real-estate include: Technology, Financial Aid, Financial Services, Healthcare, SAAS, and many other broad uses.

Terms of Sale:

This is a domain-name-only, acquisition. Please consult DNJournal.com for historical sales pricing. All transactions will close using Escrow.com and will required an executed contract by all parties. All offers should be submitted in writing addressed to this email.

For additional information on the bidding process, including minimum bid requirements—please click here

About Name Experts LLC.

Name Experts LLC., is a full-service domain acquisition and divestment with more than $100mm in sales for their clients. Since 2009 Joe Uddeme has been brokering domains for both buyers and sellers. Name Experts offers complete expert valuations, market comparisons and stealth-acquisition services. We specialize in the end-user domain acquisitions, and work tirelessly to deliver exceptional results without false promises. For a free analysis, and an honest assessment of your Premium Domain(s), please contact Name Experts LLC., today to learn more.

Contact:

Joe Uddeme, Domain Name Expert

Name Experts LLC.

Phone: 410-977-0693

joe@nameexperts.com

https://nameexperts.com

View original content:

SOURCE Name Experts LLC