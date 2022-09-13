T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR AUGUST 2022

Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of August 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.5 billion in August 2022 and $3.0 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended August 31, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended August 31, 2022, to $10.0 billion. These client transfers include $1.2 billion, $2.0 billion, and $6.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the August, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


8/31/2022


7/31/2022


6/30/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity


$            404


$            423


$          391


$            554

 Fixed income, including money market


78


79


79


85

 Multi-asset(b)


189


197


187


232



671


699


657


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity


314


329


309


439

 Fixed income, including money market


93


94


92


90

 Multi-asset(b)


218


224


209


246

 Alternatives


43


43


43


42



668


690


653


817

Total assets under management


$         1,339


$         1,389


$        1,310


$          1,688


Target date retirement products


$            337


$            348


$          327


$             391

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


8/31/2022


7/31/2022


6/30/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity and blended assets


$            539


$            565


$          524


$            724

 Fixed income, including money market


132


134


133


147



671


699


657


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity and blended assets


483


503


470


632

 Fixed income, including money market


142


144


140


143

 Alternatives


43


43


43


42



668


690


653


817

Total assets under management


$          1,339


$          1,389


$        1,310


$          1,688

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-august-2022-301623006.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.