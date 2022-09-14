InventHelp Inventor Develops Dog Urine Sample Collector (PTA-118)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more natural and non-invasive method for collecting a urine sample from a pet dog," said an inventor, from Hillsboro, Ore., "so I invented the DOG URINE SAMPLE COLLECTOR. My design could help to reduce hassles, tension, leaks and other messes during the collection process."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to collect a urine sample from a pet dog. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use collection dishes, catheters, etc. As a result, it helps to prevent leaks and it enhances comfort, convenience and sanitation. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet dog owners, veterinarian offices, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

