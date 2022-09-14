Lavie Bio Announces Appointment of Guri Oron as CEO

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavie Bio Ltd. ("Lavie Bio"), a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. ("Evogene") (Nasdaq: EVGN), (TASE: EVGN), and a leading ag-biologicals company focusing on improving food quality, sustainability, and agriculture productivity through the introduction of microbiome-based products, today announced the appointment of Guri Oron as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Lavie Bio, effective as of September 18, 2022.

Mr. Oron is a veteran executive in multi-disciplinary, deep-tech organizations, leading medical device and ag-tech companies from inception to market. He brings over 20 years of extensive experience at various early-stage technology companies both in Israel and internationally, most recently at Viridix Ltd., an ag-tech company focused on precision irrigation. Previously, Mr. Oron was the CEO for 7 years at BlueWind Medical Ltd., an active implantable medical device company and prior to that he served as CEO and co-founder at Cybotech Ltd. and as VP R&D at BrainsGate Ltd. He holds a BSc. in electrical engineering from Tel-Aviv University and is a co-author on numerous patents and patent-pending applications.

Guri Oron, incoming CEO of Lavie Bio, stated, "I am honored to have been given the opportunity to lead Lavie Bio as its CEO. I have been very impressed with Lavie Bio's achievements to date and particularly, its achievement in bringing leading global ag-tech partners, namely Corteva and ICL Group, to share in Lavie Bio's vision. It is very exciting to be joining Lavie Bio at this time, and to lead further progress on realizing the company's vision of improving global food quality, sustainability, and agricultural productivity."

Ofer Haviv, Lavie Bio chairperson & Evogene's President and CEO, added, "We are delighted to welcome Guri Oron to the Evogene Group, to assume the leadership position as CEO of Lavie Bio. Guri has a proven track-record of building and leading early-stage companies and advancing their products and strengthening their business development. I am confident that he is the right person to successfully lead Lavie Bio to its next phase of growth, as we scale up the manufacturing capacity of our bio-stimulant, Thrivus™, advance our bio-pesticide pipeline, and extend the scope of our collaborations with Corteva and ICL Group."

About Lavie Bio Ltd.

Lavie Bio, a subsidiary of Evogene, aims to improve food quality, sustainability, and agriculture productivity through the introduction of microbiome-based ag-biological products. Lavie Bio utilizes a proprietary computational predictive platform, the Biology Driven Design (BDD) platform, harnessing the power of big data and advanced informatics, for the discovery, optimization and development of bio-stimulant and bio-pesticide products.

For more information, please visit www.lavie-bio.com.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus Ltd. and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd.

For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Lavie Bio and Evogene are using forward-looking statements in this press release when they discuss Lavie Bio's growth, scale up of manufacturing capacity of its bio-stimulant, Thrivus™, advancement its bio-pesticide pipeline, and extension of the scope of its collaborations with Corteva Inc. ("Corteva") and ICL Group Ltd. ("ICL Group") and the ability to realize their vision to improve global food quality, sustainability, and agricultural productivity. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authorities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections.

