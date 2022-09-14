SandboxAQ Acquires Cryptosense to Accelerate Delivery of Security Solutions to Global Organizations

This marks SandboxAQ's first acquisition and second deal in its Strategic Investment Program

PARIS and PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ , an enterprise SaaS company delivering the compound effects of AI and Quantum tech (AQ) to governments and the Global 1000, today announced it has acquired Cryptosense , a leading cybersecurity and encryption analysis software company. SandboxAQ's acquisition comes just weeks after the company unveiled its Strategic Investment Program and initial investment in evolutionQ.

The acquisition of Cryptosense complements and accelerates the deployment of SandboxAQ's Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions to corporations and government institutions worldwide. SandboxAQ's cybersecurity products enable large enterprises to scale cryptography management across their IT infrastructure, providing CISOs with a single, 360° view of how encryption is used throughout the enterprise – a critical first step in migrating to PQC.

This migration to stronger cybersecurity is important for critical infrastructure sectors such as financial services, technology, energy, biopharma, logistics, and government.

Cryptosense is used by leading technology and financial services organizations and is a fellow NIST NCCOE partner. The combined customer relationships will help SandboxAQ bring its PQC solutions to market faster and protect these organizations and their customers from existing and emerging quantum threats, such as Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) attacks.

"Rapid advances in quantum computing and AI challenge the effectiveness and performance of existing cryptography-based cybersecurity solutions. The combined leadership, talent, and expertise that SandboxAQ and Cryptosense bring to the marketplace accelerates the deployment of more effective cryptography solutions to protect the world against the security threats of today and tomorrow," said Jack D. Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ. "The caliber of the Cryptosense team is recognized throughout the information security community, with the leadership by Graham Steel and Clément Jeanjean. We welcome Cryptosense to the SandboxAQ family and look forward to our continued success as one company."

Dr. Graham Steel, Cryptosense founder, added, "The complementary functionality and expertise between Cryptosense and SandboxAQ enables us to build and deliver SaaS solutions at scale with higher touch customer service. PQC implementation is critical to protect the world's sensitive data and together we will make a greater impact."

Cryptosense was advised by Stifel and Hogan Lovells and SandboxAQ was advised by Morgan Lewis.

About SandboxAQ

SandboxAQ is an enterprise SaaS company, providing solutions at the nexus of AI and Quantum technology (AQ) to address some of the world's most challenging problems. The company's core team and inspiration formed at Alphabet Inc., emerging as an independent, growth-capital-backed company in 2022. For more information visit www.sandboxaq.com.

About Cryptosense

Cryptosense is an enterprise SaaS company that helps organizations identify and catalog the cryptography leveraged within their applications and infrastructure. Some of the largest technology and financial services companies worldwide use Cryptosense for their cybersecurity needs. Cryptosense announced a $4.8 million funding round in May 2021 backed by Amadeus Capital Partners, Elaia Partners and BGV.

