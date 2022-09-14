SERENDIPITY3 CELEBRATES ITS 68TH ANNIVERSARY BY BRINGING BACK ICONIC JAMES BEARD OMELETTE

To honor "America's First Foodie" who loved spending time at Serendipity3, the famous NYC restaurant is giving back a portion of proceeds to the James Beard Foundation

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its 68th anniversary, Serendipity3 , the famous NYC landmark, is honoring one of the most influential icons in the food industry, James Beard. Available from Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18, Serendipity3 is bringing back the famous "James Beard Fine Herbes Omelette with Urbani Kaluga Caviar and Crème Fraîche" to the menu for $68 with 10% of proceeds donated to James Beard Foundation .

The "James Beard Fine Herbes Omelette with Urbani Kaluga Caviar and Crème Fraîche'' is a French style omelette infused with fine herbes, such as parsley, tarragon, chervil and chives—topped with a dollop of crème fraîche and finished with a generous 1/2 ounce of Urbani Kaluga Caviar . This iconic breakfast dish is also served with a herbed frisée salad with champagne vinaigrette.

James Beard, known as "America's First Foodie," loved and frequently dined at the NYC establishment. During his time spent at the restaurant, he connected with Serendipity's founders, the "Three Princes of Serendip"— eventually teaching them how to make the "James Beard Fine Herbes Omelette with Crème Fraîche and Kaluga Caviar".

"As a chef, I personally admire James Beard and all that he has done for the food and culinary industry. He is a legend here at Serendipity3 and our patrons are going to love this omelette tribute in celebration of our 68th anniversary," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director of Serendipity3 and home of the world famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, "We are thrilled to bring a version of this omelette back, in support of the James Beard Foundation. We have so many fond memories with the famous foodie rooted in our restaurant's history."

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About James Beard Foundation:

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports the people behind America's food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive. Established over 30 years ago, the Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities. By amplifying new voices, celebrating those leading the way, and supporting those on the path to do so, the Foundation is working to create a more equitable and sustainable future—what we call Good Food for Good®. JBF brings its mission to life through the annual Awards, industry and community-focused programs, advocacy, partnerships, and events across the country. For the first time in the Foundation's history, thousands of visitors and food and beverage professionals will be able to reimagine James Beard's legacy and experience unforgettable culinary programming at the Pier 57 food hall—coming soon—that will inspire food-lovers for decades to come. Learn more at jamesbeard.org , sign up for our newsletter, and follow @beardfoundation on social media for the latest information.

