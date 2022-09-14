Soft Robotics Demonstrates mGripAI™ at the International Baking Industry and Exposition

High-Speed Automation Solutions for Delicate Baked Goods

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Soft Robotics Inc. announced that they will be showcasing mGripAI in booth 5033-North Hall at the International Baking Industry and Exposition (IBIE), September 18-21, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

High-Speed Automation Solutions for Baked Goods combining 3D Perception, Soft Grasping, and Artificial Intelligence

mGripAI combines 3D Perception, Soft Grasping, and State-Of-The-Art Artificial Intelligence to help machine builders and end users address complex picking tasks that were previously reliant on human labor in the food and consumer goods industries.

At this event, Soft Robotics will demonstrate mGripAI working in two capacities:

Donut Sortation - Picking, sorting, and packaging of donuts at rates of up to 70 picks per minute.

Bin Picking Bread - 3D bin picking and sorting of bread at rates of up to 23 picks per minute.

"IBIE is the perfect platform to showcase our high-speed automated picking solutions," said Paul Kling, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Soft Robotics. "Along with the protein and produce industries, the baking industry is also faced with labor and workforce challenges which are impacting production levels. Whether it's breads, muffins, cookies, or cakes, we have technology and solutions to automate these processes."

mGripAI Benefits:

Save floorspace

Reduce dependency on unavailable human labor

Increased throughput

Lower maintenance costs

Safer products

Reduction in food waste

Staubli Robotics, a leading international player in industrial automation will also be demonstrating Soft Robotics' mGrip, modular gripping system, in booth 7255.

About Soft Robotics

Soft Robotics is an industry-leading technology company that designs and builds automated high-speed picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine vision, and artificial intelligence. The company's transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders and end users to solve the hardest picking problems in the consumer goods, logistics and e-commerce industries. Learn more at www.softroboticsinc.com.

Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

