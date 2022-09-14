Visually Impaired Youth Ride Tandem Bicycles to Manhattan Beach Pier

Wayfinder Family Services recreation program champions accessibility and inclusion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth ages 11-17 will ride tandem bicycles from Culver City to Manhattan Beach on Sunday, September 18th at 8:00 a.m., as part of Wayfinder Family Services' recreation program for youth and adults who are blind or visually impaired.

Children, teens and adults who are blind or visually impaired enjoy empowering experiences at no cost as part of Wayfinder's recreation program. In addition to the tandem bike ride, adventures throughout the year include deep sea fishing, surfing, skiing, paralympic sports like goalball and an overnight camp experience. These experiences build confidence, trust, leadership and build a sense of community.

"Wayfinder's recreation program advances equity for those with disabilities. This was the bedrock of our founder Norm Kaplan's goal: create the same opportunities for children and youth who are blind as their sighted peers. Nearly 70 years later, we have continued his inclusive mission and have expanded our services as a statewide organization," said Wayfinder president and chief operating officer Jay Allen.

Tandem bike ride participants will gather at Syd Kronenthaler Park in Culver City and partner with a sighted volunteer or staff from Wayfinder's recreation program who have been specially trained to pilot the bicycles. Cyclists will use the bike path to make their way to the Manhattan Beach pier where they will enjoy lunch, then return to Culver City on the same trail.

"Getting outdoors and doing something physical is critical for mental health, especially since the pandemic. I'm grateful that we can provide these opportunities for those with disabilities because they can often be excluded. Now more than ever, inclusion matters and I'm proud that Wayfinder continues to champion people of all abilities," said Allen.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Formerly known as Junior Blind, Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision impairment and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter and foster care and adoption.

View original content:

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services