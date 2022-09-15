GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO ANNOUNCES NEW CURATED EXPERIENCES SHOWCASE WITH EXCLUSIVE OCTOBER MICHELIN WEEKEND

Orlando's Premier Luxury Resort Destination Invites Guests to Partake in an Exquisite Weekend of Immersive Culinary Experiences and Grand Entertainment

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, announces the return of its Curated Experiences programming with an indulgent MICHELIN Weekend taking place October 7-9, 2022. Featuring exclusive culinary events and activities from numerous award-winning and globally recognized chefs, including Grande Lakes Orlando's own MICHELIN recognized chefs and restaurants, alongside dazzling private entertainment, this signature weekend showcase promises a taste of Orlando's most exquisite dining.

(PRNewswire)

Throughout the weekend, guests can take a bite out of everything culinary that Grande Lakes Orlando has to offer, and more. The experience begins with an exciting "Mingle with MICHELIN" event to celebrate the recognition of Florida's MICHELIN award-winning chefs while indulging in their signature bites. The reception will allow attendees to meet culinary talents including John Tesar, Executive Chef of Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando; Rhys Gawlak, Executive Sous Chef of Primo at JW Marriott Orlando; and other chefs from around the state.

On Saturday, October 8, foodies of all breakfast tastes, shapes, and sizes can get a behind-the-scenes look at Grande Lakes Orlando's unique coffee offerings and interact with their local coffee artisan, Lineage Coffee Roasting, and farmers during a "Coffee in the Kitchen" breakfast before heading over to enjoy a VIP brunch experience led by 2x James Beard Award-winning Chef Melissa Kelly and some of the greatest female culinary talents currently serving up the industry, including Julie Petrakis (The Ravenous Pig, Orlando, FL), Alexia Gawlak (Swine And Sons, Orlando, FL) and Cindy Hutson (La Tropical, Coral Gables, FL). Additional weekend events include the seasonal opening of Fall on the Farm, Grande Lakes Orlando's annual autumnal showcase at the on-site 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm offering delicious bites, fall-centric activities and naturalist activations such as fly fishing and falconry experiences, suitable for guests of all ages.

Participants are also invited to a "Cabana Life" poolside experience at the resort's newly designed cabanas, offering a signature event cocktail, oysters shucked tableside, a ceviche bar, and more. The experience will also offer a featured presentation of the Bespoke Facial by spa partner Biologique Recherché.

In the evening, guests will enjoy a "Gala Dinner: MICHELIN Under the Stars," featuring renowned MICHELIN-Starred Chef Mitch Lienhard of Suited Hospitality alongside other celebrated chefs including Michael Ferraro, Jason Bergeron (Timpano, Tampa, FL), Jean-Georges and Lateisha Wilson (Matador Room, Miami, FL), followed by a private concert featuring music from Nashville songwriters Jim Beavers and Jon Nite, who have 23 #1 hits combined, multiple ACM, CMA and Grammy nominations and awards for songs including "Felt Good On My Lips" by Tim McGraw, "We Were Us" by Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert, "Break On Me" by Keith Urban, "If I Told You" by Darius Rucker and more. Guests may then cap off their night with Grande Lakes Orlando's signature fireworks display.

Grande Lakes Orlando is offering four MICHELIN Weekend packages for resort and non-resort guests to choose from, ranging from tickets to the specific "Mingle with MICHELIN" and "Gala Dinner: MICHELIN Under the Stars" and private concert events, to Complete Curated Experiences Weekend packages, offering access to the full lineup of programming. More information and pricing, as well as links to reserve packages, can be accessed HERE.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

Follow Grande Lakes Orlando @grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Twitter @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando.

For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com.

Media Contact:

The Brandman Agency

Michael Gartenlaub & Mallory Pound

grandelakesorlando@brandmanagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando