THE KESSLER COLLECTION COMMEMORATES GRAND OPENING OF NEWEST PROPERTY IN GREENVILLE, S.C.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kessler Collection celebrated the highly-anticipated grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville, today. Adding to its portfolio of artistically inspired boutique hotels, the newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River.

"After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural beauty and tranquil ambiance come to life in downtown Greenville," said Richard C. Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. "We look forward to introducing the luxurious Grand Bohemian Lodge to our beloved repeat and new guests alike in this emerging destination full of rich heritage.

The ribbon cutting ceremony delighted guests with traditional Native American drum and double flute instrumental sounds, as well as speeches from The Kessler Collection executives, Mayor Knox White, Ken Johnson, regional president for AECOM/Hunt Construction and Christian Sottile of Sottile & Sottile. According to Mayor White, who presented Mr. Richard Kessler a key to the city, "Certainly knew if I could just get Richard Kessler to Greenville, something great would happen. And boy did it." Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler said, "As soon as I saw the location on the river I knew there was no question, this would be the site of the hotel." According to Kessler, "We couldn't do a typical hotel, it's too precious of a site in this park. We had to do something special, and this is really an opportunity for us to add something beautiful for the community."

Located in the heart of Greenville, the seven-story property features signature Bohemian interiors designed to reflect the natural beauty of the area. The lodge offers 187 luxury suites and guestrooms, breathtaking views and gathering areas, Kessler's signature Poseidon Spa, $2 million worth of curated artwork, including a Grand Bohemian Art Gallery and upscale dining.

Providing scenic views from the iconic Grand Bohemian Lodge, Between the Trees restaurant is named for its distinctive location overlooking Greenville's waterfalls at Falls Park. Refined and approachable, Between the Trees features modern lodge cuisine, seasonally influenced and classically prepared under the direction of acclaimed Michelin Star Chef Nicolas Abello. Creating classic dishes with modern interpretations, the menu highlights include local agriculture and fish, beef and game, regionally sourced cheeses and artfully refined desserts prepared by an in-house pastry chef. With an engaging open kitchen and full bar, guests are greeted with a warm and inviting atmosphere for both indoor and outdoor dining with inspiring views of Falls Park on the Reedy. Guests can enjoy an intimate or group dining experience around one of the four fireplaces, in a 1,000-bottle wine room or the private dining room featuring an exterior glass wall that opens up to views and sounds of nature.

Overlooking the Liberty Bridge and falls, Sprit & Bower is an upscale bar featuring an outdoor verandah and terrace offering a variety of seating for both dining and lounging, two fireplaces, and a stone firepit; all perfect for sharing good conversation, cocktails and regionally inspired small plates from a shareable menu. Inside features a warm and handsome interior and a display of Spirit & Bower's curated bourbon and whiskey collection with some of the rarest and most coveted spirits in the country. A sleek and elevated stone bar opens up to the exterior, engaging guests and connecting the inside with the beauty and sounds of Falls Park.

Designed to capture the architectural expression of a grand park lodge, the property's beautiful interior space features an extensive collection of Native American and Western art from Richard's private collection of art, gracious gathering areas overlooking Falls Park, and new green space creating a gateway to the Reedy River.

Grand Bohemian Lodge is wandering distance from all the best things to do in Greenville, including a quaint Main Street, bustling art scene, local boutiques, craft breweries and the 22-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail for running, biking and walking. Named Southern Living's The South's Best City on the Rise, Greenville is a year-round playground for guests of all ages.

For more information on the Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville, visit www.kesslercollection.com/bohemian-greenville/ or call 864.520.5300.

About The Kessler Collection

The Kessler Collection's portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels boasts chic design, luxurious accommodations, enriching ambiance and intuitive service. Whether visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, each hotel's exquisite art, music and cultural influences are deliberately approachable. Designed to inspire mystique and to encourage unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are immersed in redefined Bohemian luxury, from a cutting-edge downtown icon to a premier luxury lodge, Savannah's entertainment destination and an elite ski lodge. The Kessler Collection was the founding member of the Marriott Autograph Collection, introduced with seven Autograph Collection branded hotels. Each property is a bold, original hotel carefully created with style and the individualist traveler in mind. For more information about The Kessler Collection, please visit kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

