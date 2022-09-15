Management Leadership for Tomorrow Grows Racial Equity at Work Program and Launches Hispanic Equity at Work Certification with 17 Industry-Leading Employers

The Racial Equity at Work Certification Program now has nearly 100 commitments from industry-leading employers who drive substantive change with real workplace results.

Hispanic Equity at Work and Black Equity at Work, under the Racial Equity Certification Program, provide Corporate America with the most comprehensive roadmap toward achieving an inclusive and equitable work environment.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) announced the next chapter of the Racial Equity at Work Certification Programs—MLT Hispanic Equity at Work—which establishes a measurable standard for what it means to be a racially equitable employer for the Hispanic community. The Certification aims to bring to light inequities and provide a roadmap to achieving Hispanic equity in the workplace by adopting the rigorous components of the Black Equity at Work program while integrating the key systematic disadvantages Hispanics face.

Becoming MLT Hispanic Equity at Work Certified requires employers to commit to developing a comprehensive plan and making measurable progress toward achieving Hispanic equity internally and contributing to Hispanic equity in society. We are proud to announce today our initial launch employers in this effort: Accenture, Bain Capital, BCG, BlackRock, Capital Group, Comcast NBCUniversal, CoStar, DaVita, Deloitte, Eli Lilly, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), FactSet, Sodexo, State Street, T. Rowe Price, Target, and Walker & Dunlop.

"We launched MLT's Black Equity at Work Certification two years ago with nearly 100 committed employers who have seen real results. We believe now is the time to expand and adapt the Racial Equity at Work Certification concept to our Hispanic stakeholders," said John Rice, Founder and CEO of MLT. "With more than two-thousand Hispanic MLT alumni and a proven track record of helping Hispanic professionals navigate Corporate America, we are leveraging our Hispanic equity expertise and first-class certification framework to help companies achieve a racially equitable workplace."

The Certification, which has been carefully developed to meet the needs of the Hispanic community, is specifically focused on facilitating racial justice outcomes by updating representation targets to more accurately align with the Hispanic population. Additionally, the Certification recommends practices tailored toward supporting Hispanic-owned vendors, suppliers, and identifying organizations to financially support that advance equity.

This Certificate differs meaningfully from other initiatives by focusing on Hispanic equity, not general DEI, and by setting clear, measurable standards for what Hispanic equity looks like in an organization. Both of these are critical to achieving sustainable impact in a company and the communities in which the company operates.

The Certification provides a path for companies to make significant progress towards Hispanic equity by focusing on five core pillars:

Representation at every level Compensation equity Workplace culture Business practices Contributions and investments

In agreeing to the certification process, launch employers are committing to developing a clear, robust, and comprehensive three-year racial equity plan that addresses Hispanic employees and continuing to hold themselves accountable to making significant and measurable progress.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Management Leadership for Tomorrow

Crystal Lynese Walker

clynesewalker@mlt.org

Brunswick Group

Anthony Applewhaite

mltcore@brunswickgroup.com

About Management Leadership for Tomorrow

Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) is a national nonprofit working to transform our country's leadership pipelines and increase access to the American Dream. MLT provides Black, Latinx, and Native American talent with the coaching, playbook, and networks they need in order to excel in high-trajectory careers, secure economic mobility for their families, and become high-impact senior leaders equipped to advocate for vulnerable communities. MLT also provides a comprehensive solution for institutions, which combines best-in-class recruitment, retention, and diversity strategy offerings. Learn more at www.mltracialequityatwork.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT)