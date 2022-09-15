Revolutionary Brain Fitness Company and Title Sponsor of the 8th Annual Biohacking Conference, BrainTap, Launches the "Biohacking Bundle," Featuring New Content from the Father of Biohacking, Dave Asprey

App Features Exclusive Guided Visualization Sessions From the Most Influential Biohackers in the World

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainTap , the leading company in brain fitness and building neuroplasticity, today launched the "Biohacking Bundle," featuring new, exclusive content from renowned health & wellness visionaries in the biohacking and longevity space, including a session from the founding father of Biohacking himself, Dave Asprey. BrainTap's exclusive content from Asprey focuses on resilience and stress management, launched to coincide with the kickoff of his 8th Annual Biohacking Conference.

Revolutionary Brain Fitness Company, BrainTap, Launches the “Biohacking Bundle (PRNewswire)

App subscribers will have access to new, one-of-a-kind guided visualization sessions and brain fitness experiences to think, sleep, and perform better. Using a combination of meditation technology, sound therapies (including binaural beats, 10-cycle holographic music, and isochronic tones) and neuroplasticity technology, BrainTap helps the brain reach its peak potential in a quick and effortless way. Backed by decades of neuroscience and research, BrainTap is proven to help people who experience high stress, difficulty sleeping, low energy and other lifestyle challenges.

The new "Biohacking Bundle" will feature exclusive sessions from several of today's most influential biohackers including:

"Upgrade Your Nervous System" with Dave Asprey : Learn how to handle today's stress epidemic by hacking your brain to naturally build the resilience needed to hack your nervous system and neutralize stress in any situation with the "Father of Biohacking"

"Biohacking Happiness" with Dr. Patrick Porter : Join BrainTap founder and neuroscience expert Dr. Porter as he facilitates a brain fitness hack that triggers your innate ability to experience happiness when you need it most

"Creating Your Mindset for Greatness" with Jake Pates : Eliminate negative thinking, calm performance stress and use the power of visualization to achieve your goals with Olympic snowboarder Jake Pates

"Accelerate Your Origin Story" with Dr. Kien Vuu : Learn how to biohack your past, empower your present and move forward into your future with human performance and longevity expert, Doctor V.

"Stem Cell Healing" with Christian Drapeau : Discover how to use your conscious mind to tap into your body's natural ability to repair and regenerate from one of the nation's leading stem cell scientists and advocates

"Heart Coherence" with Katie Silcox : Achieve energetic alignment and heart coherence by healing your body, awakening your immune system and reclaiming your health through ancient feminine wisdom with Ayurvedic specialist Katie Silcox

"Foundation Breathwork" with NOA/AON : Learn how to slow down, lower your stress levels and increase awareness using breathing techniques inspired by traditional Kriya Yoga and modern studies to instantly feel more present

"Biohacking Sleep" with Dr. Peter Martone : Discover how to sleep better, longer and healthier with the inventor of the Neck Nest, the natural solution to correct your posture for an optimal night's sleep

"WeDeepen with Guidance" with Christina Weber : Sit back and relax as the principles of WeDeepen Relationships read by founder and love coach Christina Weber change the way you see, hear and experience the world so you can live your best life now

"Biohacking Jet Lag" with Biohacker Babes : Empowers you to become your own biohacker and upgrade your life by managing your circadian rhythms while traveling, socializing and living the life you love

"Facing Challenges Releasing Self Doubt" with Kristin Weitzel : Face the challenges of life with a mindset to release self-doubt and step into success with Kristin Weitzel of Warrior Woman Mode.

"We recognize the potential for improving and expanding the power of the brain, and how this can impact both short and long-term mental and physical health and wellness," said Dr. Patrick Porter, Founder of BrainTap. "BrainTap is thrilled to partner with Dave Asprey and some of the most influential minds in biohacking to share this groundbreaking content with the world."

"BrainTap's revolutionary technology makes it easy to improve your brain's performance, both now and for the future. It is so much more effective than meditation alone," said Dave Asprey, Founder of the Biohacking Conference. "Everyone interested in human potential will grow more quickly by using BrainTap and I'm thrilled my content will now be available through the platform."

The Biohacking Bundle is now available on the BrainTap app. Users can download it now and start a free trial at braintap.com/bc2022. Subscriptions are available as low as $15 per month when purchased annually.

BrainTap is on a mission to better a billion brains, with short-term plans to launch a new and improved app interface in Q4, 2022 as well as ongoing expansion of content with new contributors and innovative subject matter. For more information, visit www.braintap.com .

About BrainTap:

BrainTap® is the leading brain fitness app platform. BrainTap's unique technology improves neuroplasticity through audio sessions led by renowned health & wellness experts across mental health, longevity, endurance, nutrition and more. The BrainTap App incorporates meditation technology, sound therapy, and neuroplasticity technology. Users can upgrade their experience with the BrainTap Headset which incorporates light therapy that works in concert with the audio sessions. This one-of-a-kind brain training experience helps users to think better, sleep better and perform better anytime, anywhere. More than 7 million sessions have been played and BrainTap is trusted by over 2,600 healthcare professionals. BrainTap is available via monthly subscription and offers users more than 1,800 original audio sessions in 12 languages within its mobile app available on Apple and Android devices. BrainTap has been featured in Bloomberg Businessweek, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Fortune, Health, Inc., People, The Wall Street Journal and more.

