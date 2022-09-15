SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) today announced the following schedule and teleconference information for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings release:

Earnings Release: Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM (Eastern) by public distribution and on the Company's websites at at approximately(Eastern) by public distribution and on the Company's websites at investor.scholastic.com and mediaroom.scholastic.com

Conference Call: Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM (Eastern) hosted by Peter Warwick , President and CEO and Kenneth Cleary , CFO. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Scholastic Corporation's website at at(Eastern) hosted by, President and CEO and, CFO. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Scholastic Corporation's website at Online Registration . To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link ( Phone Registration ), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Archived Webcast and Audio Replay: The archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website, The archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website, investor.scholastic.com , shortly after the completion of the live call.

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

