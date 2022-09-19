Coinigy Announces New Crypto Screener Tool, Entire 8,000 market - 8 Year Dataset Now Searchable

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency trading platform Coinigy announced today the availability of its new Crypto Screener Tool, providing powerful analytics with access to years of data on over 8,000 tracked crypto markets. With this tool, Coinigy makes its entire cryptocurrency database publicly available in a move to broaden access to the asset class.

The data will be available via its new Crypto Screener tool, which can be accessed globally via the Coinigy website or by clicking here .

Cryptocurrency traders can utilize Coinigy's Crypto Screener to discover trading opportunities across more than 8,000 tracked markets spanning spot, defi, and crypto derivatives. Markets can be sorted and grouped by various criteria including market capitalization, mining metrics, consensus algorithms, and more. Coinigy is adding new metrics daily as they roll out their entire available dataset to the public.

"We're excited to empower the better understanding and analysis of the Crypto Markets with our powerful screener tool.," stated Farid Naib, CEO. "Traders can tap into a vast dataset covering the entire crypto ecosystem, which spans nearly a decade, to identify opportunities and act quickly. This is an essential tool for all active and professional traders, including day traders."

Coinigy's popular multi-exchange crypto trading platform, recently out of beta, offers a sophisticated suite of tools for active cryptocurrency traders looking to consolidate their entire crypto portfolio under a single account. Designed for the next generation Crypto Trader, Investors can import their wallet and trade multiple exchanges through the Coinigy app for iOS and Android, or via their popular web platform.

The Coinigy platform, based in the USA, is available in more than 180 countries worldwide and can be accessed via Coinigy.com.

Coinigy is a multi-exchange crypto trading platform that connects to more than 45 exchanges including Binance, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Coinbase Pro, FTX, Huobi Pro, Kucoin, Kraken, and Poloniex, and 8,200 markets and currency pairs. The platform offers multi-exchange real-time pricing data, full-featured spot trading, data visualization, direct blockchain analysis, and portfolio management/aggregation tools through its subscription-based service. Coinigy is wholly owned by Lightspeed Holdings, which also provides equity trading via Lightspeed Financial Services group brokerage featuring Lightspeed Trader.

