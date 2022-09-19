Provention Bio Announces Senior Leadership Addition

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company has appointed Sarah O'Brien as Chief People Officer. Sarah brings more than 20 years of experience building strong employee culture and leading human resources within the biotech sector, and will report to CEO Ashleigh Palmer, effective immediately.

Sarah's leadership will support our plans for continued growth and enhancement of Provention's unique mission-driven culture, as well as providing leadership around the company's organizational design, talent acquisition, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, training and development, employee experience, and benefits administration and design.

"Sarah joins us at a key juncture, as we work to scale and grow Provention Bio while staying relentlessly focused on our purpose to intercept and prevent life-threatening autoimmune diseases," stated Ashleigh Palmer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Provention Bio. "We are thrilled to have Sarah join our leadership team in this newly-created position, and look forward to her proven expertise and experience leading our dynamic and progressive organizationon on its continuing journey of disruption, along which exceptional talent can thrive and grow."

Sarah joins Provention Bio as a highly-accomplished human resources leader with extensive experience building and growing impactful organizations. Sarah most recently served as Chief People Officer at Ardelyx, and has also served in prior senior leadership roles at Ohana Bioscience, Relay Therapeutics, Novartis, and Sobi, Inc. Sarah brings a depth of executive experience in leadership development, employee engagement, total rewards and change management.

Sarah received her Bachelors degree in English literature at the University of New Hampshire, and lives and works in the Boston area.

