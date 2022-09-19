SuperOps.ai says "We miss you, Datto" on behalf of the MSP industry at DattoCon22 KaseyaCon22

SuperOps.ai had a flash mob at #DattoCon22 to show our love to Datto and to join customers, employees, and partners to say we miss it, now that Datto is gone and only Kaseya remains.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperOps.ai, a fast growing startup offering a unified Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platform for Managed Services Providers (MSPs) is making its presence felt in Washington D.C. during Kaseya-owned Datto's DattoCon22.

SuperOps.ai organized a flash mob to cheer up the attendees, including Datto's customers and partners, many of whom are upset with Kaseya buying out Datto and are not happy with the direction of the company.

The message of the flash mob, and the t-shirts that were distributed to the attendees, was quite simple. We wanted to let Datto's customers, partners, and employees know that we understand how they feel and we too miss Datto.

"Datto is a company I have looked up to for years. It had built a good product and a great culture and was loved by employees and customers. Not surprisingly, its acquisition by Kaseya has caused a lot of angst among Datto's customers and employees. Considering Kaseya's track record with its past acquisitions, the worry felt by employees and customers is understandable. Frankly, this acquisition is not good news for the industry," said Arvind Parthiban, Co-founder and CEO of SuperOps.ai. "We spoke to a number of MSPs and we saw their comments in industry forums, and they are all upset. We want to let them know that we share their sadness."

With many MSPs even wondering if it is worth attending DattoCon, the mood was gloomy. SuperOps.ai decided to go to DattoCon, and bring with them the party. They organized a flash mob, played some fun tunes, distributed a few smart t-shirts, and brought some cheer to the attendees and onlookers.

The attendees and others loved the flash mob and the t-shirts distributed and were appreciative of it in person and online, on different MSP communities and social media. They were able to resonate with the message.

SuperOps.ai is a PSA-RMM platform powered by AI and intelligent automation, built for modern MSPs. The company was founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, who have a combined experience of over 35 years in the IT industry.

