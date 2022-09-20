Bank of the West Eliminates Returned Item and Extended Overdraft Fees

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, has eliminated Returned Item fees (also known as Non-Sufficient Funds [NSF] fees) and Extended Overdraft fees from all personal and non-analyzed business accounts, effective today.

Bank of the West's Returned Item fee was previously charged when a check, recurring debit card payment or automatic payment was presented against a customer's account with insufficient available funds. The Bank's Extended Overdraft fee was applied when a customer's account remained overdrawn by $15 or more for five days. Customers will no longer incur NSF fees or Extended Overdraft fees on their accounts.

About Bank of the West

