DMEscripts Adds Industry Veterans to Executive Team

John Brady and Frank Schools to lead acceleration of e-prescribing for durable medical equipment

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEscripts LLC, an industry-owned e-prescribing platform that digitally connects a national network of medical prescribers with home and durable medical equipment suppliers, today announced the addition of John Brady as Chief Executive Officer and Frank Schools as Chief Financial Officer.

Brady, a 25-year veteran of the healthcare industry, including two healthcare startups, brings extensive experience in digital health transformation with an emphasis on product and innovation. Schools joins DMEscripts following a 43-year career in finance, including a broad background in venture capital, private equity, mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings.

"As digital care continues to drive rapid transformation in healthcare services, the addition of John Brady and Frank Schools could not come at a better time. They are two remarkable leaders who bring growth and corporate strategy acumen in addition to a wealth of knowledge of healthcare organizations," said Thomas Ryan, President and CEO of the American Association for Homecare and DMEscripts board member. "Their collaboration with the founding partners and all industry stakeholders will deliver leading-edge solutions as we progress on the digital journey ahead."

Brady and Schools join DMEscripts' Vice President of Product Ken Hodel, with a charge to accelerate further market adoption and network growth. Hodel has more than 20 years of healthcare experience and has been with DMEscripts since its inception.

"DMEscripts, as a company, a network, and digital platform, is quickly becoming an industry asset," said Schools. "Our collaboration is among the industry's top minds and organizations, and I am excited to work with our team as we best ensure patients, providers, suppliers and payers have digital access to information enabling a much-improved quality of care experience."

DMEscripts was formed by a group of industry investors that includes the American Association for Homecare (AAHomecare); VGM & Associates, Ltd.; AdaptHealth, LLC; Apria Healthcare Group LLC; Lincare Inc; and Rotech Healthcare Inc. DMEscripts acquired a proprietary e-prescribe Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform (formerly known as DMEhub), and is an industry backed e-prescribing solution which is a more efficient and less costly process for the sector while greatly improving patient compliance and healthcare services.

"At VGM, we are committed to supporting healthcare professionals and improving patients' quality of life," said Mike Mallaro, CEO of VGM Group, Inc., VGM & Associates' parent company with a national network of 2,500 providers with nearly 7,000 locations. "DMEscripts' SaaS platform is an important asset for the HME/DME community because it streamlines the order process and allows providers to spend more time doing what they do best – caring for patients. We are proud to partner with DMEscripts to positively impact patients throughout the healthcare continuum."

"It is a formative point in time for our industry, and I am honored to work across all industry participants including our board of directors and the DMEscripts' team to advance a patient-centric digital health experience," said Brady. "I firmly believe an industry-aligned approach will best unleash the full potential of DMEscripts."

About DMEscripts

DMEscripts is a healthcare technology e-prescribing company, based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its proprietary SaaS platform allows a broad network of prescribers to electronically transmit DME orders to an open network of participating suppliers. This electronic ordering process greatly reduces costs and improves compliance, quality of care and the overall patient healthcare experience. The company was founded by an investment group that includes the American Association of Homecare (AAHomecare); VGM & Associates, Ltd.; AdaptHealth, LLC; Apria Healthcare Group LLC; Lincare Inc.; and Rotech Healthcare Inc. To learn more about DMEscripts please visit dmescripts.com .

